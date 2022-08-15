what happened on a day like today?

Among the most important events that took place August 15ththe patenting of the stent by its inventor, the Argentine doctor Julio Palmazin 1988.

The doctor developed his invention for 10 years while working in the United States. The Palmaz-Schatz Stent, better known as stentit is a metal mesh that is used to keep the coronary arteries open, used, above all, for heart disease.

Palmaz He graduated from the National University of La Plata and began his professional career at the Hospital Interzonal General de Agudos Gral. San Martín. Years later he would move to California, United States, to be head of Special Procedures at the Veterans Administration Hospital and then to Texas as head of Angiography and Special Procedures at the Department of Radiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center.







In turn, the August 15th American actor, producer and screenwriter Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, better known as Ben Affleckrecently married to Jennifer Lopez.

He began his acting career in different documentaries and with small appearances in Kevin Smith films such as Mallrats and Chasing Amy. However, he would earn critical acclaim after writing the script for Good Will Hunting (1997)winner of two Oscar Awards.

The film was directed by Gus Van Sant and starred robin-williamswho won the award for “Best Actor” for his participation in the film, Matt Damon and his own Ben Affleckwho managed to win the “Best Original Screenplay” award.







In addition, the film was also nominated by the Academy for “Best Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor” (Matt Damon), “Best Supporting Actress” (Minnie Driver), “Best Soundtrack”, “Best Editing”. ” and “Best Original Song” for Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery.”

His consecration as an actor came after starring in several blockbuster films such as Armageddon (1998), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001) and The Sum of All Fears (2002), Gone Girl (2014) and The Accountant (2016). . Also, he played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

For his part, the August 15th In 1990, the American actress and model was born. Jennifer Lawrencewho began his career as a teenager on The Bill Engvall Show.







His participation in television would be brief, since he immediately began to star in several independent films, among which stand out The Burning Plain Y Winter’s Bone. Thanks to her work in the latter, she was nominated for the Oscar Awards for the first time in the “Best Actress” category at the age of 20, making her the third youngest to be nominated in this category.

The award would arrive two years later after starring Silver Linings Playbook, while the following year she was again nominated for “Best Supporting Actress” for her role in American Hustle. After that, she became the youngest actress to achieve three consecutive nominations.

Meanwhile, the August 15th In 1963, the Mexican filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and winner of four Oscars was born. Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu.







His first film, Amores Perros (2000), was a total success and earned him an Oscar nomination for “Best Foreign Language Film”. From then on, all of his works would be very well seen by critics and recognized with numerous nominations. His next two projects, Babel (2006) and Biutiful (2010), also fell short of winning Academy Awards.

However, he won the Oscar for “Best Picture” with Birdman, which starred Michael Keaton, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Zach Galifianakis, Naomi Watts and Amy Ryan. The Academy also gave him the award for “Best Film”, “Best Director” and “Best Original Screenplay”. On the other hand, with The Revenant it won the “Best Director” award and lost in the “Best Film” category.

Ephemeris August 15

1488 – Hernando Colón, Spanish humanist and cosmographer, son of the discoverer of America, is born.

1496 – The advanced Bartholomew Columbus, brother of the discoverer, gives the name of Santo Domingo to the city he founded on the island of Hispaniola.

1519 – Pedrarias Dávila founds Panama.

1534 – Sebastián de Belalcazar, with Diego Almagro, founds the city of Santiago de Quito.

1537 – Juan de Salazar y Espinosa founded Asunción del Paraguay.

1620 – The Mayflower sails from Southampton with 102 pilgrims.

1688 – Frederick William I, King of Prussia, is born (during his reign he made his kingdom one of the leading European states).

1769 – Napoleon Bonaparte is born.

1842 – The squadron of the Argentine Confederation under the command of Brown defeats the eastern flotilla in Costa Brava.

1884 – The Paris Academy of Medicine approves the Pasteur method of curing rabies.

1914 – The Panama Canal is officially opened to maritime traffic.

1918 – Tránsito Cocomarola, Argentine musician and folklorist, is born.

1921 – Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat, Argentine businesswoman, is born.

1932 – CBS television station starts operating, broadcasting the world’s first series “World Magazine”.

1936 – Grazia Deledda, Italian writer, dies.

1947 – India gains independence from the United Kingdom.

1954 – Stieg Larsson, Swedish writer (d. 2004), is born.

1963 – Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexican filmmaker, producer and screenwriter, is born.

1966 – Mariana Arias, Argentine actress and model, is born.

1967 – Rene Magritte, Belgian painter, representative of the surrealist movement, dies.

1972 – Ben Affleck, American actor, is born.

1973 – Juan Gil Navarro, Argentine actor, is born.

1988 – Argentine physician Julio Palmaz patents his invention, the Stent.

1990 – Jennifer Lawrence, American actress, is born.

1991 – The UN Decolonization Committee reaffirms Puerto Rico’s right to self-determination of independence.

1993 – Civilian Juan Carlos Wasmosy assumes the Presidency of Paraguay after 39 years of military regimes.

1994 – The Chilean Gladys Marín is elected president of the Communist Party of her country, the first woman to lead it.

2003 – In Paraguay, Nicanor Duarte Frutos assumes as president.

2004 – In Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is reaffirmed as president, in the first presidential referendum held in the world, with a final result of 58% approval of his administration.

2008 – In Paraguay, former Bishop Fernando Lugo assumes the presidency, leaving behind more than 60 years of Colorado Party government, which included the dictatorship (between 1954 and 1989) of Colorado General Alfredo Stroessner.

2013 – In Paraguay, Horacio Cartes, presidential candidate of the Colorado Party, assumes the presidency, which governs again. Cartes is the successor in office of Federico Franco, whose successor was Fernando Lugo.

2013 – In the United States, the Smithsonian Institution announces the discovery of the olinguito, the first carnivorous species discovered in the American continent in 35 years.

