Was Ben Affleck the worst Batman? This is how Ben Affleck’s Bat Man divided the fans | Cinema and series

Ben Affleck he played Batman in the DC Extended Universe. “Batman v Superman” was the first movie in which he brought him to life, a production in which he surprised fans with his aggressiveness and darkness, which contrasted sharply with the version we knew of Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight.”

The criticism was immediate from the fans who claimed that “Batman does not kill.” This was one of the most important characteristics of the character in the comics, but director Zack Snyder took some creative liberties to show his own version of him.

Over time, this Bat Man began to gain followers and even more so when they announced that Robert Pattinson would be the new face of the Gotham vigilante. Now, ‘Batfleck’ has the fandom excited with his return to the DCEU in the movie “The Flash”.

“The relationship between Barry and Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before (…). Their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder and that is one of the emotional vessels of the film. That’s where Affleck’s Batman comes in,” Andrés Muschietti told Vanity Fair about his involvement.

What is “The Flash” about?

The film would not tell the classic war between Wonder Woman and Aquaman as in the “Flashpoint” comic. Actually, it will present how Flash learns to control his powers to travel through time and will meet other versions of well-known superheroes.