Two unannounced superstars could appear tonight on WWE Raw

USA Network will broadcast a new episode WWE Monday Night Raw tonight live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. As usual, the company has announced part of the billboard. Meanwhile, PWInsider has revealed the names of two superstars who could appear on the show.

On one hand we have maryse, who is scheduled to participate in tonight’s event, as the media has learned. We do not know more details about it, although it is very likely that she will appear, as usual, along with The Miz, either in a new segment of “Miz TV”, or intervening in a fight in which her husband is involved. In this sense, it should be remembered that, in recent weeks, Miz has been involved in a rivalry with A.J. Styleswho tonight will have a starting opportunity against bobby lashley.

On the other hand, the medium reports the presence of Dexter Lumis in backstage. The fighter made his return to WWE last week, in a segment where he was evicted from the stadium by several security agents. It is very likely that tonight we will have new information about it.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 15, 2022



Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop



United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. A.J. Styles



segments :

Riddle will make his return to address Seth Rollins.



WWE Raw schedules August 15, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of August 16): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 16): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

