Travis Scott transformed his mansion into a rose garden for Kylie Jenner

The 25th birthday of Kylie Jenner It was filled with many surprises and one of them was entirely dreamed up by her husband Travis Scott, who turned their home’s foyer and living room into a rose garden.

Before the socialite and Kim Kardashian’s sister will publish the video showing off the detail of her lover, He had shared other photos and videos where he was seen enjoying a yacht with his family and friends.

Jenner uploaded a video on her Instagram account, a video where she shows all the pink roses that surround the columns and other spaces of the property.

The couple’s mansion in Holmby Hills, California, It cost $36.5 million dollars. and its interior design was in charge of Gala Asher, a designer whom the Kardashian Jenner family knows very well.

This property stands out for its wide extension with many luxuries such as a movie theater, swimming pool, tennis court and much more.

In the kitchen, a large white marble central island and high-end appliances stand out.

From all the spaces of the house there is easy access to the exterior of the property.

In the area where the movie theater is, there is also a bar and a game room where the couple and their friends can enjoy fun afternoons and evenings.

