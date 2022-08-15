The deep bond between Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt that arouses the jealousy of Angelina Jolie

american actor Brad Pitt has made his friendship with the actress very clear Sandra Bullock. Although her friendship comes from a long time ago as with Julia Roberts, even before being related to Angelina Jolie in 2005, it seems that these latest statements by Brad Pitt have caused some jealousy of the actress.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They were married between 20014 and 2019, but their relationship began in 2005, after the actor divorced Jennifer Aniston. On the other hand Angelina Jolie She never showed jealousy for the friendship that her husband had with these beautiful women at the time.

Now Brad Pitt He has spoken of his friendship with Sandra Bullockmany think that this friendship could be something more and could even be the perfect couple. Sandra Bullock also chose to be a mother of the heart just like Angelina Jolie and for this reason she has dedicated herself fully to the upbringing of her children Louis and Laila Bullock.

Brad Pittex-husband of Angelina Joliecommented that his friendship with Sandra Bullock It is something that has been going on for many years and that the actress has been an unconditional person with him. She has also referred to the fact that many times he has called her to help him and the actress came to her, leaving what she was doing suspended to go out to help him.

Source: Instagram my_brangelina.cu

Angelina Jolie She has not given an opinion about her ex-husband’s friendships and it is clear that after her divorce, the actress will give fewer opinions about Brad Pitt. The truth is that the actor since his divorce has been very close to people who are very important to him, as is the case with Sandra Bullock or his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.