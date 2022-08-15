the cosmetic surgery that sweeps the ‘celebrities’

Queen Letizia, Shakira or Jennifer Lopez are some of the celebrities who have undergone a mentoplasty. It is a aesthetic operation highly demanded that seeks to sharpen and beautify the face.

“The mentoplasty It is a surgery that seeks to change the shape and position of the chin using different techniques,” explains Dr. Eduardo Sánchez-Jáuregui, maxillofacial surgeon at Clínica FEMM.

He considers it a very beneficial option for men who want to harmonize both the projection and the shape of this area with the rest of the face.

“It is usually the solution for small chins that have jaws with a normal size and position, the so-called microgenias”, continues the surgeon. In addition, advancement mentoplasty is a technique that can help improve the upper airway.

QUESTION: How long does it take to notice the effects after the operation?

The results are visible after the first fifteen days, but can be seen definitively when around six months have elapsed.

What kind of anesthesia is used? How is the postoperative?

Generally speaking, mentoplasty is performed using local anesthesia with sedation.

Regarding the postoperative period, it is not usually painful for the patient because we prescribe analgesics. Immediately after surgery, you will wear some dressings in the chin area in order to reduce postoperative edema. Hospitalization is not necessary and we can discharge the patient the same day.

During the first week, rest is recommended, advising a soft diet and avoiding moving the lip area to avoid discomfort. In addition, oral hygiene is very important so that the wounds are kept clean. I also advise avoiding tobacco to facilitate wound healing.

In addition, I usually recommend sleeping with the headboard raised during the first few days to promote the reabsorption of postoperative edema.

Is any type of complementary treatment needed to take care of the skin?

We recommend the care of bruises with sun protection.

What is the average age of the people who demand this type of intervention?

The average age is usually between twenty and forty years old, although this surgery has no age limits except for growing patients (it is usually up to 19/20 for men and women around 16/17).

What are the clearest examples of this practice in popular women or celebrities?

This surgery is quite common. Some celebrities who I think have chosen to have a mentoplasty are Jennifer Lopez, Paulina Rubio, Mariah Carey or Jennifer Aniston.

What are the risks of this intervention?

There are certain possible side effects and risks, such as infection, swelling, loss of sensation, or asymmetry, but they are unlikely.

If a prosthesis is used, there is a certain chance that it will be rejected by the body, displaced or malpositioned.

But these effects can be avoided by following the surgeon’s postoperative recommendations. The choice of qualified and experienced professionals is also a key decision to minimize risks.

Is this operation usually done alone or is there a kits usual in which several interventions are performed at the same time?

At Clínica FEMM we have the Face Balance service, the facial harmonization unit that combines the techniques of plastic and maxillofacial surgeons to achieve the best results.

After analyzing the face as a whole, we carry out the necessary interventions to renew the patient’s facial appearance.

For example, a combination that provides great results in the profile is mentoplasty plus rhinoplasty, which is performed in a single surgery for greater patient comfort. Both regions have a lot of weight in facial aesthetics, which is why it is one of the most common combined surgeries in FEMM.

