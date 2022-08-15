The cars that Vin Diesel took from Fast and Furious

Vin Diesel has enjoyed getting behind the wheel of the best cars for several years thanks to his famous character, Dom Toretto. However, driving them alone on the big screen was not enough for him. Swipe and find out more!

August 15, 2022 4:53 p.m.

Vin Diesel stands out for having given life to the character of Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious since 2001 and are currently recording the tenth movie, so it is still on everyone’s lips. Also, he works as producer and director of the saga and, thanks to this successful career, has an amazing estate of 225 million dollars.

This great fortune is due, for the most part, to his impressive collection of cars. Within it, we can find somewhat familiar models for any fan of the saga. It turns out that the actor has acquired most of his cars after first driving them as Dom. Today in torkwe will show you the details of these incredible machines that had their appearance in the movies:

1)Toyota Supra

Paul Walker drove the Toyota Supra in the saga.

The toyota supra occupies a very special place, because it was the car that led by his partner, Paul Walker, in the first film of the American saga. Count a turbocharged engine which allows an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its price starts from 120 thousand dollarsHowever, with the value of this machine, that number could go much higher at auction.

2) Dodge Charger Daytona

The Dodge Charger Daytona appeared in the sixth installment.

The Dodge company is very present in this collection, in this case, the dodge charger daytonawhich was part of the sixth installment of the saga and has a 7.2L V8 engine. It also reaches a power of 425 horsepower and travels up to a speed of 330 km/h.

3) Lykan HyperSport

The most expensive car in the collection is the Lykan HyperSport.

The LykanHyperSport had his appearance in seventh movie, and the Californian decided to add it to his collection. It was manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies in the world. This great machine is the most expensive in the garage with a price of $3.2 millionits value is due to its jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades set with 420 diamonds.

Clearly Vin Diesel’s choice of cars is highly influenced by his work. In any case, the actor has other vehicles that are not related to the American saga.