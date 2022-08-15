The bitter dispute between Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline: The singer reactivates his Instagram to post videos of the pop star arguing with his children | People | Entertainment

Britney Spears faces another difficult chapter in her life, now her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, reactivated his Instagram account to publish some videos where the singer is seen arguing with her children.

Federline’s post is in response to a post by the artist where she called the behavior of her sons Sean and Jayden, now 15 and 16 years old respectively, “hateful.” In addition, the singer assured that her children never wanted to spend time with her when they visited her and did not even attend her wedding with Sam Asghari on June 9.

Worry or celebration? The nudes of Britney Spears in social networks divide their followers

The bitter feud between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Following Spears’ accusations, Federline came to her sons’ defense and posted videos of the star arguing with them, the Daily Mail wrote.

“I cannot sit back and let my children be accused in this way after what they have been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the first video.

At the time, Sean and Jayden were 12 and 11 years old, meaning the videos are from 2017. “This isn’t even the worst. The lies have to stop. I hope that our children grow up to be better than this, ”he continued in the writing.

The rapper, who was married to Spears between 2004 and 2007, assured that his children are ashamed of the publications that Britney shares half-naked on the networks.

Videos of Britney Spears scolding her children

In the first video, the interpreter of “Toxic” enters the room of one of her children and tells him: “This is my house, if I want to come in here and give you face lotion because it is rough, and everything you tell me It is okay’. No, it’s not okay”.

Then he added that “everyone better start respecting me, is that clear? Everyone needs to start treating me like a worthwhile woman. I’m a woman, okay? Be nice to me. They understand?”.

In a second video, Britney is in the car with her children and scolds her oldest son, Sean, for entering a store without wearing shoes and as punishment he was going to take away his phone. “I’m in shock with you and I don’t know what to do,” said the artist. “I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I do not know what to say. But I care more than you think,” she added.

The videos were later deleted from Federline’s account and at the moment, Britney has not responded to this new response from her ex-husband.

Previously, Spears had also accused Federline of exposing her children to marijuana and teaching them not to want to spend time with it. (AND)

We recommend these news