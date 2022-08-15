Slip dress for summer 2022: how to wear it with style

D.the catwalk (that of high fashion) on the catwalk (that of the beach), the slip dress conquers the it-girls and summer 2022. Here is everything you need to know to wear it with style. Yes, even for Ferragosto!

We have seen it worn by models on the catwalks of some iconic brands, by influencers in the front row and by celebrities on the red carpet. Let’s face it: if the slip dress – the slipped dress that resembles a slip – in 2021 had experienced a real “golden age”, in this first part of the calendar it has definitely confirmed itself as the cornerstone of the wardrobe. And the slip dress for summer 2022 seems to be a wild piece that no one is going to give up!

The merit is of versatility and extreme adaptability. Born to embrace and accompany curves, enhance femininity and immediately give a diva allure, it can be revisited in a more casual key if played down with accessories, shoes and mix and match ad hoc. Like for example the simple one white t-shirt to wear under (or over), an oversized shirt, a pair of skinny jeans and a blazer. But let’s see how to wear the slip dress for this summer 2022.

The identikit of the slip dress

Before going into the styling tips for a slip dress in perfect summer 2022 style, let’s spend a few words to give the identikit of the perfect slip dress. It is the feminine dress par excellence, in satin or silk, characterized by a deep neckline (often also on the back), thin straps and a soft, flowing line that recalls that of a slip.

The golden age of the slip dress was the 90s. That highly refined and sensual dress in its simplicity and essentiality was worn by style icons such as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Lady Diana, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Moss.

Over the years the slip dress has never really gone out of style, and there have been many celebrities who have used it for glamorous events. For some time, however, accomplice the return of the trends of the 90s and early 2000s on the catwalks and in the shop windows, the very young icons of contemporary style have (re) discovered him: Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few.

In short, the slip dress is the party dress par excellence (yes, even for the Ferragosto dinner!), And for the warm season, keeping it in the wardrobe is a guarantee of always having the right look at hand. Moreover, with a little creativity, the slip dress can be worn not only when the sun goes down but also during the day, at the seaside or when returning to the city: here are some tips for looks with the slip dress “summer 2022 edition”.

The timeless charm of the “little black dress”

Credits: Getty Images

Black, very simple and of excellent workmanship: the maximum expression of the slip dress is in the classic variant, ideal for more elegant or formal occasions. Sensual without being excessive, it is the perfect canvas on which to build the look by playing with bright bijoux and stilettos. With leather nail and amphibians instead takes on a much more rock air: the choice is yours. It will be perfect (also) for a great return to the city!

Prints and colors

Credits: Getty Images

More casual and perfect for days at the beach in the colored variant, perhaps combined with a fantasy. The line remains unchanged – thin straps, accentuated neckline and calf length – but the look is immediately more jaunty and informal. Casual with flat sandals, cool with “ugly sandals” variants and elegant with jewel models, it will be the perfect companion for your August 15th (but also for the whole summer!).

Essential and romantic

Credits: Getty Images

Inspired by nightwear, the slip dress goes well with pastel shades or delicate like pink, powder, blue and mint green. The variable is linked to the colors of the personal palette, but once you have chosen the shade a couple of are enough white sneakers to complete the look in a more gritty way. In total-pink it remains a hymn to romanticism.

Mania t-shirt

Credits: Getty Images

Another way to wear the slip dress is to combine it with a simple white or printed t-shirt. A basic level of “layering” to immediately make the dress less formal and more grunge, especially when paired with a pair of tank boots or chunky sandals.

With the gypsy belt

Credits: Getty Images

The lovers of the gipsy look they will love the slip dress version tightened at the waist by a belt, possibly in leather. An excellent trick also to highlight the point of view and unblush the dress by changing the length and the way it falls, without touching the hem.

Bold and colorful

Credits: Getty Images

An explosion of sensuality, the fiery red slip dress with a neckline that reveals the contrasting bralette. A look to try for the most glamorous occasions, for those who want to dare. Another idea for your hottest summer parties!

The short version

Credits: Getty Images

The classic slip dress “calls” the calf length, but nothing prevents you from opting for the short variant and focus on the bare leg. Especially for this summer 2022 in which the “micro” is back in a little way.

In this case, however, it is better to choose a simple model, almost basic, and then play more with accessories: the choker, for example, but also necklaces of different lengths or bangles on the wrists.