Six lingerie dresses to look comfortable and sexy this summer

The lingerie dressalso know as slip dress, is a classic that does not go out of style and has become an essential for any wardrobe. It is a garment elegant with a sexy and daring touch that offers endless possibilities in terms of cut, pattern and color.

the famous model Kate Moss He was the person who catapulted them to fame in the 90s, as he became a symbol of his style. She showed that this minimalist garment and timeless It was the perfect option for a look evening or party, leaving behind the classic short black dress, also very popular.

Others celebrities and fashion references of that time such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston or even Diana of Wales also wore this excellent dress, turning it into a trend which is still at the top today.

This garment for any special event will make you feel comfortable and favored while causing a sensation. It is a garment available in multiple stores within reach of any pocket. To get yours, here you go six lingerie dresses to wear this summer:

1. Green satin slip dress

This is a classic lingerie dress but in a more striking color, green. It has thin straps that cross at the back and is available at the H&M store for €27.99.





2. Floral print slip dress

This model with a V-neckline with lace and thin straps has a floral print perfect for this season and is available at Zara for €29.95.





3. Long black satin dress

Long black satin lingerie dress, available at Mango for €39.99.





4. Short lilac satin dress

In addition to a wide variety of colors, we also find short lingerie dresses, in this case in lilac with thin crossed straps. It is available at Stradivarius, before it cost €17.99 and now it is reduced to €9.99.





5. Unicolour cowl neck slip dress

It is the classic minimalist lingerie dress in an apricot tone. It is available at Shein for the affordable price of €12.00.





6. Long yellow halter neck lingerie dress

This version of the lingerie dress has a daring color such as yellow and a halter neck as an original detail. It is available at Asos for €46.99.