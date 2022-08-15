price in Mexico, features, specifications and technical sheet

Xiaomi has a new “flagship cheap” range premiumthe Redmi K50 Ultra. This smartphone complements the family of the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, all smartphones that have been released on the international market under other names.

The Redmi K50 Ultra integrates the maximum power of Android, one of the fastest loads in the world, and a promising 108-megapixel main camera, all for a very low price, almost unreal.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra, technical characteristics

Redmi K50 Ultra Dimensions and weight 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm

202 grams Screen 6.67-inch OLED FullHD+ resolution, 2712 x 1220 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

480 Hz touch refresh rate

DolbyVision HDR10+

DCI-P3 color gamut 1,100 nits Gorilla Glass Victus chipsets Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ram memory and storage 8/12GB LPDDR5 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 Operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 12 rear cameras 108 megapixels f / 1.6 with main optical stabilization (OIS) 8 megapixels f / 2.4 ultra wide angle of 120º 2 megapixel f/2.4 macro Frontal camera 20 megapixel f/2.45 Drums 5,000mAh with 120W fast charge Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor stereo speakers Dolby Atmos Sound Liquid refrigeration Infrared Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E Price From 2999 yuan, about 8,819 pesos

The best hardware for the lowest possible price

The Redmi K50 Ultra is now the most powerful smartphone from Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand focused on devices that offer great features, for little money. Your screen is 6.67-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh ratehas Dolby Vision and HDR10 + certifications, maximum brightness of 1,100 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.





Inside the Redmi K50 Ultra beats the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most powerful Android chipset today, supported by 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128, 256 and up to 512 GB of storage. As in all Xiaomi smartphones, the operating system is MIUI 13, a version based on Android 12.

Another section where the Redmi K50 Ultra has the maximum power is in the charging speed: 120W for its 5,000 mAh battery. The great absence in this smartphone is wireless charging, a feature that is removed in favor of prioritizing value for money.

In terms of camera the Redmi K50 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main sensor, accompanied by 8 megapixels ultra wide angle and 2 megapixels macro. Again, the technical cut is noticeable because although the main sensor is attractive, the other two are more well known.





5G connectivity, on-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3. stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and liquid cooling system, are the last important aspects of the Redmi K50 Ultra.

Finally, as happened with the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, the Redmi K50 Ultra has a special version Mercedes AMG Petronas with the signature and the Mercedes Benz logo on the back. This variant will be available in a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra, availability and price





The Redmi K50 Ultra has been presented in China, the country where it will be exclusive, it will be available in blue, gray and black colors, in addition to the special version in collaboration with Mercedes Benz, with the following prices:

Redmi K50 Ultra, 8/128 GB: 2,999 yuan, around 8,819 pesos

Redmi K50 Ultra, 8/256 GB: 3,299 yuan, around 9,702 pesos

Redmi K50 Ultra, 12/256 GB: 3,599 yuan, around 10,584 pesos

Redmi K50 Ultra, 12/512 GB: 3,999 yuan, around 11,760 pesos

Redmi K50 Ultra Mercedes AMG Petronas, 12/512 GB: 4,199 yuan, around 12,348 pesos

The importance of the Redmi K50 Ultra lies in the fact that it is very likely that it will be released on the international market as the Xiaomi 12T Pro, according to the most recent rumours. Considering that the entire Redmi K50 family has reached international markets under other names, for example, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition became the POCO F4 GT.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi T series arrived in Mexico in its last two generations, so If the Redmi K50 Ultra becomes the Xiaomi 12T Pro, it is very likely that we will see it in Mexico. For now, without further official details from Xiaomi, we just have to wait.