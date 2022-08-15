Premiere “Nope!” by Jordan Peele | The new film from the director of “Flee!” hits theaters on August 25

In nope! it shyamalanesco does not remove Peleian. Because although it is true that in its science fiction framework, which has become an unbridled adventurous fantasy, elements present in several titles by the director of signs, Jordan Peele’s third feature exudes substances that the Indian-American does not usually offer even under pressure: irony and a playful sense of self-awareness. In fact, nope! (particular but deep down faithful translation of the original nope) draws on dozens and dozens of sci-fi stories in which the arrival of beings from another planet threatens to extinguish human life, be it that of a handful of characters or of all humanity. Those sources range from the seminal novel War of the Worlds to close encounters of any kind, also going through all the ufological bibliography and its founding myths. In the beginning, however, when nope! opens its curtains, there are no green dwarfs or flying saucers, but a monkey. A chimpanzee who seems to be the lord and master of a television studio. A couple of things stand out: the animal’s bloody arms and the outstretched, motionless legs of a woman, lying on the set floor. Something bad, very bad, has just happened during the recording of a show, but the film will only link the present of one of the characters with that terrible past many minutes later. There are other animals in Peele’s film, especially horses, those noble animals that have provided the western (in other words, Hollywood) with several essential bricks for its construction. Filmed in wide-width analog format –as Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan, among other unconditional lovers of celluloid, like to do–, nope! arrives in theaters next Thursday, August 25, a new incursion (which is also a reinvention and rereading) in genre cinema that emerged from the mind of the director of Flees! Y Us. In this case, horror, beyond being present in some scenes, gives the place of honor to science fiction and adventure, and the British Daniel Kaluuya, the unforgettable star of Jordan Peele’s first film, returns to the orders from the filmmaker to embody a horse tamer dedicated to show business and faced with a predator as unexpected as it is vehement in the pursuit of its instincts.

In the second prologue of the film, OJ Haywood (Kaluuya) carries out the typical tasks that surround horse breeding with his father, a legendary equine trainer, founder of a small but profitable company dedicated to renting animals in the horse business. show. The breakdown of normality is sudden and spectacular: strange clouds, a fast object that moves between them, screams, human? traveling through the sky (surround sound is indispensable in the experience of the last Peele) and, suddenly, a rain of metal objects falls on the fields of the family ranch, located in southern California, in the Santa Clarita Valley. With such bad luck that one of those projectiles, a common and wild key, hurts one of the star horses, Ghost, and another even more forceful goes through the face of Papa Haywood, mortally wounding him. The trauma of death runs through the characters of nope!; absurd, impossible deaths, ideal for a TV program of the type Although you do not believe it. The supernatural event, which will later be revealed as an intergalactic burp, gives rise to the narrative center, which revolves around the orphanhood of two adults: OJ’s (by the way, there is a joke dedicated to those acronyms) and his younger sister’s , Emerald (Keke Palmer), new managers to force the company. The modern set that appears on the screen includes one of those ubiquitous green screens of chroma and, before the beginning of the shoot, the presentation of Emerald – an entire undercover business pitch – returns to the prehistory of cinema, to the invention of the Englishman Eadweard Muybridge, the zoopraxiscope. And to his first record of moving images: a jockey riding a race horse, the scientific corollary of a bet between two prominent personalities of American politics and business of the 19th century. The remarkable facts, beyond the anecdote itself, are the black color of the rider’s skin (real, historical fact) and his direct affiliation with the Haywood family (pure invention of the script). Despite this detail, and unlike Flees! Y Us, nope! he won’t make racial tensions central to the story, a first in Peele’s career as a filmmaker.

“nope! It became a meta story very quickly.” The self-awareness of his latest film is evident from the start, but the filmmaker’s words in an interview published by the Associated Press make it even clearer. “Making a movie is basically chasing the impossible, trying to bottle up something that doesn’t exist. I was inspired by films like King Kong Y jurassic-park, which deal with the human addiction to spectacle, as well as its public presentation and monetization. The ‘meta’ part has to do with the fact that we are commenting on that notion and, at the same time, using it, trying to create something that people can’t stop looking at”. The gaze is essential to the way in which Peele constructs the plot: the horse sees itself reflected in a mirror and goes on a rampage, kicking dangerously hard; the child star is hidden under the gaze of the endearing pet turned into a wild beast; humans observe with their naked eyes and other types of optical instruments what is beyond their comprehension; towards the end, the protagonists warn that their gaze should not cross that of what seemed indescribable, unmentionable. The desire to record for posterity an image that escapes logic, known reality, puts into action other devices invented by man, and the fall of electronic help – another of the ABCs of ufology – ends up diverting the effort into the realm of analog. The original IMAX camera, which with its ultra-high definition 65mm is transmuted into the most cumbersome of the Bolex, pure manual energy driving the gears, in turn puts a mirror in front of the very making of the film, which ironically is exhibited in almost all movie theaters in the world in digital format. In the production notes, in his personal section and in the form of a letter of intent, Jordan Peele writes that his idea was “to make a great American UFO movie, a horror movie about flying saucers. Trying to go further, to achieve perhaps the quintessence of the genre, something that is laborious and difficult, because it has a huge canvas that must be taken into account: the sky. Close Encounters of the Third Kind It was a great influence, because of its scope and vision, but above all because of Steven Spielberg’s ability to make us feel that we are in the presence of something from another world. That immersive experience was something he too desperately wanted to achieve. However, in that genre, all those wonderful qualities are often applied to some advanced alien civilization. But what if the truth is much simpler and darker than we could imagine?

“And I will cast dirt on you; I will cover you with disgrace and make a spectacle of you.” The biblical quotation, belonging to the Old Testament, opens nope! with a statement that, judged from that perspective, acquires almost apocalyptic dimensions. At least for the inhabitants of the unpopulated area where the Haywood brothers and their neighbor Ricky (the Korean-American Steven Yeun, star of the American film Minari and the great burning, by Korean director Lee Chang-dong). Once a young star of a TV series, Ricky has created a Wild West theme park called Jupiter’s Claim, complete with dusty streets, saloons and a wishing fountain that doubles as a camera for printing souvenirs. In a semi-closed section of his office, the man hides souvenirs of that traumatic event from the past, when that chimpanzee that accompanied the actors, the true star of a popular sitcom, left aside the tamer’s teachings and was dominated by impulses. natural (Ricky has another secret, in the present tense, but that should not be described here, lest he be cursed with a more injurious curse than the one mentioned at the beginning of this paragraph). The flashback is clear: if he wants to survive, he must not be seen. You have to hide, or at least not look directly into the eyes of the one who has all the power of destruction in his power. “The DNA of the film has this great question about the human addiction to entertainment,” repeats Peele in the presentation of his latest project, “and what happens when money comes into play. That is when there is a massive exploitation of something that should be pure and natural”. Again King Kong; again jurassic-park. Better to leave certain things in their place, let everything follow its normal course, never try to tame those creatures that do not allow themselves to be subdued easily.

“nope! it is also an exploration and critique of cinema and of the film industry itself”, Peele continues reflecting. “I set out to design something that critiques what we do and honors it in equal measure, bringing to light the lives of the specialized artists who work behind the scenes – the animal trainers, the cinematographers, the techies – who create the images. indelible images we see on screen, but never see. As well as the actors who have been discarded, especially the child actors, abandoned by the industry once they are no longer lovable box-office assets.” The thing must be recorded, filmed, photographed. If not, how is its existence reliably demonstrated? Between the fear of the unknown, the fascination and the desire for fame and money, the characters of nope! –the brothers, the neighbor, the electronics specialist, the adventurous cinematographer– go on a visual hunt for what in turn wants to literally hunt them down. It is then that Peele’s film shows his best weapons, advancing on the terrain of adventure films and, by topical and generic logic, the western. And if he loses some (a lot) of social acidity along the way, of that sharp satirical edge that he made of Us and, above all, of Flees! two resounding examples of fantastic terrors as reflections of some ills of society, at the same time it allows him to put a brake on the allegorical obviousness of the script of the remake of Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta last year. Sometimes it is necessary to hit the brakes, look and watch the sky, and let yourself be carried away by more visceral desires, but no less intense for that.