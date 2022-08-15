Mexicans abroad: exercise of their right to vote

As of the electoral reform of 2014, Mexicans residing abroad can process their voter identification card at any of the Mexican embassies and consulates around the world, (necessary documents official identification, proof of address and birth certificate).

The procedure is free and unlike what happens in the national territory, where we have to go personally to pick it up, we send our nationals their credential at home, but they have to “confirm the receipt of the credential” either by phone +1 (866) 986 8306, from the United States, or +52 (55) 5481 9897 from other countries, or on the website: mycredential-extranjero.ine.mx

The truth is that even with all the efforts, the figures tell us that there is much to be done to motivate fellow citizens to process their credentials, which is key to exercising their right to vote.

As of the reform, three modalities were established for compatriots to exercise their vote, in the process of 2021 we used the modality of postal voting and electronic voting online. In the elections of Coahuila and State of Mexico which will take place on June 4, 2023, the INE will launch a pilot test for vote in person at the headquarters of the consulates in Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles in the United States, as well as in Montreal, Canada, to exercise their right to vote.

That is to say, people from the State of Mexico and Coahuila who reside abroad and have a voting card, when registering to vote, may choose between three voting modalities: postal, electronic, online or face-to-face.

So it is everyone’s task to get this information to the people of these entities so that the compatriots can exercise their right from abroad. Reader, reader, please help us to share this message with your acquaintances, relatives, and friends abroad: you must register to participate in the election of the governorships and choose between the three voting modalities.