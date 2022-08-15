Let You In, the debut single of the Neapolitan singer-songwriter Runa

Reading Time: <1 minute

A blend of synth-pop that blends with the indie genre, with some electronic influences, in which the undoubted vocality of the Italian singer-songwriter dominates, accompanied, in the background, by female voices and whispers, inserted to evoke the atmosphere of the dream . Beautiful video clip . The artist stated .. It’s about learning and finding out who you really are. In some relationships our personality often depends on our partner, we are distorted, we get lost a little. I wrote this song at the end of a relationship, after the breakup I realized and I had to recognize that, at times, it is worth much more than we think. It was a journey, an introspective journey, to understand that you allow many people to do things you never wanted to be done to you ..



Neapolitan origin, Rune now he lives in Leeds in England: this first musical track, strongly autobiographical, tells the story of meeting after the end of a relationship. After the breakup with the partner, the search for one’s self, one’s own personality, which too often is clouded by the personality of the other, in a sort of adaptation to the other, in an unhealthy and toxic way. Among her sources of inspiration is the British singer-songwriter Florence Welch and the American rock star Stevie Nicks (of the Fleetwood Mac ), but also the band Baltazar, Billie Eilish and even Lana Del Rey.