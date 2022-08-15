Increased symptoms of endometriosis due to pain catastrophizing

Dr. Bracero emphasizes this concept that indicates that the patient, due to ignorance of his diagnosis, amplifies the pain causing greater discomfort.

Dr. Nabal Bracero, gynecologist and president of Progyn. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

“Any type of pelvic pain that does not go away with a medication such as acetaminophen in order to control it, must be investigated, even from the first menstruation, because there are patients who may already have endometriosis at 11 and 12 years of age,” he said. Dr. Nabal Bracero, President of ProGyn Puerto Rico.

In an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the specialist stated that there is no reason for any patient to consider menstrual pain normal, because if it is pain that affects the patient’s quality of life, it is the doctor’s responsibility. attention with an investigation, including endometriosis and other potential diagnoses.

“In recent times there is a concept called castastrofization, which is indicated because the patient does not know what is happening to him and that generates an amplification of the sensory perception of pain, that is, the pain is literally amplified, and it is not that If the patient is exaggerating, it is because we have already documented that when the patient does not understand, the pain is going to maximize in the conduction of the nerve that causes the pain. That is why it is important that the patient understands his condition as quickly as possible, “he explained. .

In this sense, he specified that one of the challenges among doctors and health professionals is the awareness that they must face these patients, who in studies carried out in Puerto Rico, have stated that they do not receive the necessary medical care.

“The first thing professionals should do is recognize the patient’s pain, make an early referral to the gynecologist, and educate the patient,” he stressed, while mentioning that in Puerto Rico, statistics indicate that there are at least 10,000 patients with this condition.

Treatment and medical care

For Dr. Bracero, the investigation of genetic incidence by Dr. Idhaliz Florez is fundamental, since it allows specialists to study and investigate whether there is a family genetic relationship in patients with pain, and for that reason he considers it valuable that the patients have access to the doctor.

“In our case, at ProGyn, we look for colleagues from the specialties to help the patient. The differential diagnosis includes endometriosis that can range from cystitis, irritable bowel syndrome, depression,” he said.

Regarding treatment, Dr. Bracero explained that the first step is to stop menstruation and reduce inflammation, “these are two components that contribute the most to pain.”

Treatments are administered based on the patient’s response, starting with simple medications and progressing to more complex ones, to ensure that the patient is not overloaded with medications.

In this sense, he explained three key parts of the treatments and their action on the patients’ bodies, since as it is an enigmatic disease, which agglomerates many symptoms together, and compromises the patient’s quality of life, which requires a team multi-disciplinary.

For this reason, he indicated three phases of treatment according to the degree of involvement:

*If we treat it and the symptoms of chronic pelvic pain improve, then we can understand that there is endometriosis, but not to a severe degree.

*The most critical thing with endometriosis is that it requires a laparoscopy, which is an outpatient surgery to make the diagnosis, but in modern times we are moving away from laparoscopy, and we manage patients with a presumptive diagnosis.

*Pelvic homeostasis is the moment in which a patient can say that she is in control of the disease, since she was able to return to normality in her daily life, it is when she returns to an acceptable quality of life.

In any of the cases, it is important that the patient maintain communication with her specialist, in order to mitigate risks and seek methods that allow her to seek pregnancy if she wishes.

