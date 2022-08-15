How to change the search engine in Google Chrome for Android

We explain, step by step, how you can change the default search engine of Google Chrome.

Google Chrome is one of the best web browsers available on Android and one of the most used around the world, mainly for its great performance and its wide variety of functions and because it’s coming pre-installed on the vast majority of Android phones on the market.

As you may already know, Chrome’s default search engine is Google, but if you want to escape the control of the big G, its web browser gives you the option of using another search engine like Bing, Microsoft’s search engineor DuckDuckGo, one of the safest search engines at the moment, among other options.

So, next, we are going to explain, in detail, how you can change default search engine in google chrome for android.

Choose your favorite search engine as the default search engine in Google Chrome for Android

By default, Google Chrome offers you the possibility to choose between four alternative search engines to Google: Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia.

For set any of them as default search engine in Google Chrome You just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone

Click on the 3 vertical dots button located in the upper right corner

located in the upper right corner Enter the section Setting

within the section Basic configuration click on the option Seeker

click on the option mark the switch to the left of the browser you want to set as default

Once this is done, any search you perform from the Google Chrome navigation bar will be carried out using the search engine you have selected and this way you can enjoy all the good things about Chrome and all the good things about your favorite browser.

This hidden feature in Chrome reduces the CPU consumption of the browser and helps you save battery

Furthermore, if you add the Google Chrome widget to the home screen of your Android mobile, you will be able to content searches with your preferred search engine in a quick and easy way.