“He was not so nice to me”: the claim of a former rival of Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher He left an indelible mark on the sport in general and, more than anything, on Formula 1. However, as hard as it sounds to believe, the seven-time world champion was not loved by everyone in the paddock. Over the years in his career, he added many admirers, but also enemies. One of them, with whom he starred in a very big rivalry in the 90s, sent him an unfortunate message on social networks, when four years had passed since his tragic accident. The publication, disguised as a lament, seemed to be a claim for the German motorist.

Michael Schumacher He suffered a serious accident while skiing with his family in the Swiss Alps on December 29, 2013. Since then, the seven-time world champion’s health status has been confidential and only his closest circle is aware of every update. Four years after the accident, when thousands of motorists and admirers sent encouragement to Schumi, Damon Hill, a former F1 driver and a great rival of the German in the 1990s, took the opportunity to send a claim.

Hill was racing for Williams, while Schumacher was racing for Benetton.

In 2017, Felipe Massa had sent his best vibes to Michael Schumacher through the official Formula 1 account. Among his words, the Brazilian said that the German driver had been very kind to him and that he gave him a great opportunity in the Great Circus. For his part, Hill was quick to respond and assured that Schumi had not behaved in the same way towards his staff.

“He wasn’t that nice to me, but I forgive him! It’s a shame we never got to know each other better. A great shame.”Hill said on his personal Twitter account.

your archenemy

Damon Hill does not forget the fierce battles he had with one of the best motorists in history and shows it off whenever he can. In that sense, the former pilot explained that having faced Schumacher and having beaten him was the yardstick to measure his level. In addition, he cataloged the German as his “archenemy”.

“If you beat Michael, then you can tell yourself that you have performed at the highest level. If it wasn’t for Schumacher, my archenemy, if it wasn’t for him, you wouldn’t know how to rank in the pantheon. You can only find out if that’s the best or even beyond the best, if you’re up against the best,” Hill explained.