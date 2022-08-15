Everything we know about collaboration

Goku and Vegeta will be the protagonists of the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, but two other possible skins were also leaked.

Epic Games this week confirmed the rumors and leaks that were being shared since last month, through the official announcement of the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball. Her first teaser broke interaction records very quickly, stating that There is quite a lot of expectation for this crossover.

When does the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball come out?

That’s why below We leave you all the information we have so far on the cross between the battle royale and the legendary anime. Starting with your release date, this will be next Tuesday August 16since it will arrive next to the update 21.40 from fortnite.

What content does the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball bring?

Bandai Namco confirmed that there will be two skins: one for Goku and one for Vegeta. On the other hand, according to leaks, those of Beerus Y bulma. In addition, it is expected that there will be a gesture to become Super Saiyanas well as other cosmetic items for the packs, such as backpacks, hang gliders, and pickaxes.

Finally, it may be that there is more to go with the crossover besides cosmetic content, such as an anime-themed level, a reference to it on the map, and more. In a few days we will know everything; In the meantime, we can only wait for one of the most anticipated events in Fortnite so far.