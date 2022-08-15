Eva Mendes sends out a warning to Ryan Gosling fans: ‘That’s my Ken!’

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling credit: Bang Showbiz

The actress Eva Mendes has also contributed to the great stir that has been formed after the publication of the first photo that portrays her partner, Ryan Gosling, characterized as the unmistakable Ken, co-star of the new live-action film, based on the particular Barbie universe. The one in charge of giving life to the multifaceted doll in the film directed by Greta Gerwig, let’s remember, is the no less renowned Margot Robbie.

With a bare and chiseled torso, his hair dyed platinum blonde and a cowboy outfit that has impressed and divided Internet users, the Canadian interpreter has not had to do anything else to quickly become the big trend of the day on platforms like Twitter. Some users highlighted his unalterable physical attractiveness, immune to the most outlandish outfits, while others wondered if such a picture was nothing more than an innocent out of season.

The interpreter of Cuban origin, mother of two daughters with the Hollywood star, has made it clear on her Instagram account that she is very proud and excited about the umpteenth professional reinvention of her boy. “So f***ing fun, so f***ing good. I’m f***ing excited that you guys are going to see this,” she wrote to give her approval of the most surreal photograph she’s ever starred in. Ryan in years.

Of course, Eva has also wanted to underline, aware as she is of the passions that the 41-year-old actor raises, that this ‘doll’ of flesh and blood already has an owner: “That’s my Ken!”, she joked through a hashtag. “Look, I just don’t know what to say. This is going to blow up the internet for sure!” Actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, reacted on the comment board.