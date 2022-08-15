EPT Barcelona: Petrangelo flies in the 100K Super High Roller, watch out for Peters and Neymar Jr.

Endless show atEPT Barcelona.

Merit of € 100,000 Super High Roller that draws the strongest and richest players in the world to the tables, for an event that includes infinite emotions until the coronation of the new champion.

Nick Petrangelo completes the halfway point in command of the count and behind him there is fierce competition that on day 2 will try to unseat the American from the throne.

David Peters is lurking there, together with Artur Martirosian (already champion of a high roller in this edition) e Daniel Dvoress. But especially in the top 10, check Neymar Jr. The Brazilian ace of PSG unexpectedly joins the fray and confirms his special feeling with theEuropean Poker Tour and with poker in general.

Let’s see what happens to theEPT Barcelona.

63 phenomena

The first day of competition does not disappoint expectations, atEPT Barcelona. The € 100,000 Super High Roller welcomes 63 paying customers and registrations remain open until the start of day 2. This means that the data can still improve, when there are already more in the prize pool 6 millions of euros to make up the fantastic swag.

In 42 they take off the pass for the second day, but as mentioned, even for the eliminated there is still space and time to re-enter and try a new chance on the road that leads to the title. All these numbers make us understand that i 64 payers of the 2019 edition, the last game before the Pandemic, can be easily overcome.

Nick Petrangelo is the one who makes the good and bad weather during day 1. The stars and stripes player closes at the command of the count, with 1,205,000 pieces that translated into Big Blind make the beauty of 208. An immense stack and with which to manage the descent during the second day.

Two dishes that launch him on the run. In the first spot he takes the scalp of Kahle Burnswhen the Aussie decides to move allin with 6-6 on the board QQ-4-7-3 and Nick snappa with Q-4 for the full flopped. In the second hand another player from the land of kangaroos pays duty, namely Michael Addamo.

The latter ends in allin on the K board 8 8 7 4 and throws his cards away at K’s sight 10 in the hands of Petrangelo who hitta color runner – runner and takes off at the head of the count. Behind him we find Artur Martirosian which completes the transition to day 2 with 1,046,000 tokens.

Peters and Neymar put on a show

The € 100,000 Super High Rollerat EPT Barcelona, ​​is a continuous twist and when there are important dishes, there is never a phenomenon like David Peters. The American becomes the protagonist of the elimination of Patrik Antonius. The Finnish ends at the remains with A-3 on the board 7-A-6-3 and on the other hand, the stars and stripes player calls with 9-8 for the bilateral staircase project.

A 5 on the river closes the straight, with Patrik out and David climbing the slope in the count. Previously Peters had found himself on the right side of the cooler, when with KK hit the set on the board 9-8-5-K-3 and Pedro Garagnani opts for alignment with 5-5. Set over set that rewards the American and David Peters consolidates his stack. It will pack 727,000 tokens.

And we come to Neymar Jr. The Brazilian footballer played on Saturday night with the PSGin the victorious advance for 5-2 on Montpellier and also finding the 11-meter net, after a heated discussion with Mbappé. But in case of penalties aside, the verdeoro has decided to take advantage of the three days of rest granted by the coach Christophe Galtier.

What better time than returning to Barcelona to say goodbye to old friends and join the fray Super High Roller. False start for the striker of the Parisians who begins with an elimination, when with 5-5 bangs on QQ and goes to the cashier to spend the second cartridge. The Brazilian comes back loaded to the table and shows he knows how to do it.

The first to pay duty is Mike Watson. The Canadian, fresh winner of the € 50,000 Single Day High Roller at EPT Barcelona, ​​he puts Neymar to the rest with QJ on the board J-8-2-9. The PSG player doesn’t think for a moment and calls with KJ. The 2 the river certifies the doubling of the former Barcelona star.

Shortly after, on the board Q-6-2-3-J the Brazilian ace moves all in against Artur Martirosianwho thinks about it for a long time and then reluctantly folds. Neymar Jr. at that point he says to the Russian: “choose one of my cards“. Artur turns over an ace and appears less worried about the fold he just hit.

At the end of the day, the South American striker puts the envelope inside 532,000 tokens that are worth the ninth box in the end-of-day count. Closes in front of Sergio Aido, just landed from Seminole in Florida where he won the SHRPO $ 5,300 main event for nearly a million dollars. The Spaniard completes the top 10 with 523,000 chips.

The top 10 of day 1

1 Nick Petrangelo 1,250,000

2 Artur Martirosian 1,046,000

3 Daniel Dvoress 840,000

4 David Peters 727,000

5 Mikita Badziakouski 720,000

6 Juan Pardo 688,000

7 Mikalai Vaskaboinikau 598,000

8 Teun Mulder 575,000

9 Neymar 532,000

10 Sergio Aido 523,000