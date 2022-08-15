Dwayne Johnson insisted that Black Adam and Shazam! were two separate films | Cinema

In the long special published by Vanity Fair a few days ago dedicated to Black Adamwe also talk about the genesis of the DC film and how it has been in development for over ten years, coming to its current form mainly thanks to the protagonist Dwayne Johnson.

In fact, the actor tells how he was initially involved to play the part of the villain in the film that he later became Shazam! and came out in 2019, but insisted that his character be disconnected from David F. Sandberg’s blockbuster to become the protagonist of his own film:

When we were offered the first draft of the script, it combined Black Adam and Shazam: two stories of the origins of superheroes in one film. Now, that was the purpose, so it wasn’t a surprise. But after reading it, I began to have a certainty within me: “We can’t make a film like this. It would be an incredible disservice to Black Adam ”. It would have been great for Shazam to have two origin stories converging into one movie, but it wouldn’t have been right for Black Adam. “

Johnson then phoned DC Films and expressed his opinion on the matter, explaining that the two characters are too different and that it would be harmful to introduce them both in the same film. The actor and producer was convinced that it would make much more sense to introduce them separately and then, at a later stage, propose a clash between the two, a much richer idea dramatically speaking:

I told them, “I have to share my opinion here. It’s very unpopular because we all thought the script is great and we should make this movie. But I think you should do Shazam !, do it individually, with his tone, as you want. And I think we should separate it from this.

Johnson then commented on Twitter on an Indiewire article that echoed his statements about Vanity, confirming the version:

Absolutely true. The original script included both Black Adam and Shazam, proposing the two stories of their origins in one film. I fought gleefully for both characters (and the Justice Society of America), to each have their own standalone movie, for fans to enjoy. And protect Black Adam’s ruthless and extremely violent tone as we build DC’s Shared Universe.

💯 true

Original script had both #BlackAdam #Shazam establishing their origin stories in one film. I fought hard for both characters (+ JSA) to have their own stand alone films for the fans to enjoy.

And protect Black Adam’s ruthless & extremely violent tone as we build out #DCEU https://t.co/KFrokn5Tjn – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 15, 2022

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam with The Rock will be in Italian cinemas on October 20.

Find all the information on the film in our tab.

How long are you waiting for the new blockbuster with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to be released in theaters in October? If you are subscribed to BadTaste + tell us in the comments!