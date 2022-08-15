Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca: Cruz Azul vs. Toluca, summary, result and goals of the match of day 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura

Live match: Cruz Azul vs Toluca

Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca | Minimum 90+17 | THE MATCH FAILURE! Romero forgives in an incredible way in front of the goal. In the last play of the match, Antuna puts in a diagonal so that Romero just pushes it… BUT HE THROW IT OUT!

Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca | Min 90+10 | WHAT A SAVE FROM VOLPI! Carneiro right-hand fishing on the outskirts of the area, the shot is deflected by a defender and forces the Brazilian goalkeeper to shoot, who dramatically avoids the cement draw. Volpi has a sore right shoulder, he requires medical attention.

Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca | Minimum 90+9 | Two more moves from the Devils. Ortega and Navarro leave, Raúl López and Alan Rodríguez enter.

Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca | Minimum 90+7 | GOOOAAAL FROM TOLUCA, GOAL BY CAMILO SANVEZZO!! The forward of the Devils hits the center violently, Escobar launches to his right and it is impossible for him to stop the third of the visit.

Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca | Min 90+4 | Juan Escobar will be in charge of putting on the goalkeeper jersey. We will see if the Paraguayan defender manages to become the hero of the match.

Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca | Min 90+1 | PENALTY IN FAVOR OF TOLUCA! After reviewing the VAR, the referee signals a foul by Jurado on Ortega. There is an expulsion for the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, the maximum penalty is coming!

Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca | Min 90 | Rain of cards at the Azteca! Diego Aguirre is expelled, Rivero and Baca take the yellow card.

Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca | Min 87 | CARNEIRO LOSES IT! Center to the right of the Machine, Gonzalo receives it from behind, turns and shoots first but sends it to the stands.

Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca | Min 81 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF THE BLUE CROSS!! Rodrigo Huescas scores his first goal in the top circuit. The youth squad scores with Vaseline, after a ball left by Volpi on the edge of the area. The scarlet footballers ask Rotondi for a foul on the goalkeeper, but the referee says that there is no infraction. The game was tied.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 79 | Cruz Azul also makes a move. Jesús Alonso Escoboza makes his debut, the one who comes out is Luis Abram

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 77 | There is a triple modification of the Toluca. Meneses, Leo Fernández and Carlos González leave; Enter Daniel Álvarez, Jordan Sierra and Camilo Sanvezzo.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 69 | There is a yellow card for Carneiro. The striker of the Machine receives the warning for a foul on Marcel Ruiz in his own field.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 67 | Leo Fernández returns to try medium distance. Left-handed shot that Sebastián Jurado covers.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 62 | We have a new yellow card, it’s for Volpi for a handball outside the area. The Brazilian goalkeeper went out to cut the split with Antuna, who won but ended up seeing the attack cut off due to the goalkeeper’s infraction.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 59 | Lira, Tabó and Domínguez leave the field. On the field of play Gonzalo Carneiro, Rodrigo Huescas and Rafael Baca. Three moves by Aguirre.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 52 | JURY IN THE FUND OF NEW ACCOUNT! The cement goalkeeper covers Huerta’s fierrazo from outside the area with his chest. The rebound is left to Meneses, who heads and Jurado saves again. In the third instance, the defense moves away towards the corner.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 50 | Leo Fernández comes alive with a right hand that goes over the goal.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 46 | Near Toluca! Fernando Navarro shoots with his left foot after a diagonal by Jean Meneses. Brilliant sweep by Funes Mori, who covers Navarro’s shot.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 46 | The second half starts, now moves Toluca that has the advantage on the scoreboard.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Minimum 45+1 | We come to the end of the first part. Cruz Azul went ahead on the scoreboard, but Toluca turned it around in the final minutes.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 44 | Escobar’s shot, Volpi covers in the background and leaves the rebound, which is pushed away from behind.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 44 | We have the first yellow card of the match, it is for Huerta for a foul on Uriel Antuna.

Blue Cross 1-2 Toluca | Min 43 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF TOLUCA!! Marcel Ruiz turns the scoreboard around by defining from the right before Jurado’s exit. Navarro’s pass between the two central defenders, Funes Mori falls short, Cata does not arrive and Marcel defines.

Blue Cross 1-1 Toluca | Min 38 | Corner kick to the left, center that Marcel Ruiz fails to head. The ball passes to the second post, where it is signaled out of play.

Blue Cross 1-1 Toluca | Min 36 | ANOTHER ONE LETTING THE MACHINE GO! Antuna arrives at speed through the right sector, puts in a low center for Tabó, who fails to connect in a good way. Forgive the celestial.

Blue Cross 1-1 Toluca | Min 33 | WHAT FAILURE OF ANTUNA! The Machine lets go of the second of the afternoon from the feet of the Sorcerer. Rotondi put half a goal to the cement player 7, who fails implausibly in front of the goal. Terrible celestial error.

Blue Cross 1-1 Toluca | Min 29 | GOOOOOOOOOOOL OF TOLUCA!! Jean Meneses ties the cards with a definition with his left foot, from the inside to rocking the nets. The Machine lost the ball in midfield, Leo Fernández led the counterattack and the Chilean did not forgive.

Blue Cross 1-0 Toluca | Min 26 | Individual play by Leo Fernández, he gets rid of two men, but ends up being covered by Rotondi. The Devils look for the tie.

Blue Cross 1-0 Toluca | min 18 | GOOOOOOOOOL OF THE BLUE CRUZ, GOOOOOOOOL OF RAMIRO FUNES MORI!! Unbeatable debut for the central defender, who scores with a header after a Rotondi center down the left.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | min 17 | The home side respond with a fast play at the feet of Uriel Antuna. Right hand that hits a defender.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | min 16 | JURY IN THE BACK! The Devils set it up on the right, Mosquera’s center for Leo Fernández, who shoots from the right in two counts. The goalkeeper of the Machine caps down.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | Min 11 | Action by the Devils down the left wing, a service for Leo Fernández, who takes a cross into the area. The referee signals offside.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | Min 5 | Angulo cheers up with a shot from outside the box. The shot goes to the hands of Jury, which contains in two times. First shot on goal in the match.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | Min 2 | Approach by Uriel Antuna from the right wing, center to the second post where Rotondi did not arrive. Defensive intervention, there will be a corner kick.

Cruz Azul 0-0 Toluca | Min 1 | GET THE PARTY STARTED! He plays the light blue team, today with his classic clothing all in blue. Toluca comes out with a white uniform.

4:50 p.m. | The cement squad arrives this afternoon with a three-game streak beating Toluca in Liga MX. Will there be a fourth win in a row? As if that were not enough, the choricero team has seven consecutive defeats in the Mexican capital.

4:40 p.m. | Cruz Azul will have a debut in the starting eleven. The Argentine defender, Ramiro Funes Mori, appears in the starting eleven in Mexican soccer. The ‘Twin’ will share defense with Cata Domínguez, Juan Escobar and Luis Abram.

Where is the Cruz Azul vs. Toluca match played?

4:30 p.m. | the match between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be played today, Sunday, August 14 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Confirmed alignment of Cruz Azul

4:20 p.m. | Sebastián Jurado, Julio César Domínguez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Erik Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Christian Tabó and Rodolfo Rotondi.

Confirmed alignment of Toluca

4:15 p.m. | T. Volpi, Haret Ortega, V. Huerta, B. Angulo, Andrés Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Jean Meneses, Leo Fernández, and Carlos González.

Blue Cross and Toluca open Sunday activity Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. Welcome and welcome to the minute by minute of MARCA Of course, my name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the details of the game at the Azteca Stadium.

The Machine wants to leave behind the 4-0 win suffered on date 7 against Santos Laguna, while the Devils want to extend their good streak after their 3-1 win against the Xolos de Tijuana.

The visit is in second place in the general table with 17 points, after five wins, two draws and one loss; while the locals are 15th in the classification with only eight units, courtesy of two wins, two draws and three setbacks.