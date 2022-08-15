Could James Gunn still work with Marvel after the movie’s release?

Even if his journey with the Guardians comes to an end, James Gunn may still continue to work with Marvel.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the path started by will close James Gunn in the 2014 with the team of misfits led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), but this it does not mean that has lost interest in still working with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios.

Interviewed by MTVin fact, Gunn hinted that he had proposed several ideas to Kevin Feigethe president of the company.

At the moment these are just suggestions regarding the direction of some characters, but this shows a clear interest of Gunn towards Marvel … interest that many fans say was lost following his dismissal from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Here are the director’s statements:

I am very busy, I am doing a lot of things. If only I could tell you how many ideas I threw at Kevin Feige to then move on to more. The other day I wrote to him like ‘You should take this character and use him somehow.’ We’ll see if he will listen to me.

We remember that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3written and directed by James Gunn and scheduled for May 5, 2023will see in the cast Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary), Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord), Daniela Melchior And Maria Bakalova.

This is the official synopsis:

“In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the beloved group of outsiders seem a little different lately. Peter Quill, still strained by the loss of Gamora, must gather his team around him to defend the universe, as well as protect one of them. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.“

This is the updated calendar of the upcoming releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

I Am Groot (from 10 August 2022 on Disney +)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (from August 17, 2022 on Disney +)

Werewolf by Night (from Halloween 2022 on Disney +)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 9, 2022)

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Christmas Special (from Christmas 2022 on Disney +)

What If…? – Season 2 (from Spring 2023 on Disney +)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (February 15, 2023)

Secret Invasion (from spring 2023 on Disney +)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 3, 2023)

Echo (from summer 2023 on Disney +)

Loki – Season 2 (from summer 2023 on Disney +)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023, USA)

X-Men ’97 (from fall 2023 on Disney +)

Blade (November 3, 2023, USA)

Ironheart (from fall 2023 on Disney +)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (from winter 2023 on Disney +)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024, USA)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (from 2024 on Disney +)

Daredevil: Born Again (from spring 2024 on Disney +)

Marvel Zombies (from 2024 on Disney +)

Armor Wars (from 2024 on Disney +)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024, USA)

Fantastic 4 (November 8, 2024, USA)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025, USA)

Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025, USA)

