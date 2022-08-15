Camila Cabello debuts romance with CEO of dating app

Camila Cabello / Courtesy

Camila Cabello confirmed her relationship with Austin Kevitch, the owner of Lox Club, by being caught kissing him during a romantic date, after weeks of speculation about their close relationship.

Although they have not spoken openly about the subject, the interpreter and the founder of the dating application were photographed by the paparazzi holding hands and giving each other a few kisses, in Los Angeles.

In the images, the new couple is seen smiling and enjoying themselves during their first public outing. In addition, Camila was affectionate with her boyfriend, caressing her face with her hand while they talked.

For the occasion, the 25-year-old artist chose a blue dress with a floral print, while Kevitch looked casual in a white t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

As will be remembered, Camila had a romantic relationship with Shawn Mendes after making a second collaboration, this time with the 2019 single, “Senorita”. They had previously released the song ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, in 2015.

Although they seemed like one of the most stable couples, and after two years of dating, in 2021 the couple decided to go their separate ways and announced their breakup through a post on Instagram.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever. We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and forward. Camila and Shawn”, the artists explained in a statement.