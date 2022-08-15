Birkenstock outfit: the new model loved by the stars

Pandemic restrictions have resulted in a common trend in everyone’s wardrobes: the comfort. Perhaps it is also for this reason, as well as for their divisive charm, that the Birkenstocks are once again a must-have of the summer. Even for the stars. Everyone, absolutely everyone, owns a couple, alternating the iconic Arizona model with a Birkenstock outfit with the novelty of the season. The glamorous Boston suede sabot loved by Kendall Jenner, Dakota Johnson and many more. With cork sole and buckle straps, they are an anti-fashion statement that transcends trends. But who, in his own way, manages to establish them.

Birkenstock phenomenon

Before Uggs and Crocs, there were Birkenstocks. A brand “Often copied, never equaled”which was born as a footwear business in 1774 by Johann Adam Birkenstock. Then it was transformed into a shop and started producing a special insole, which was already successful in 1925 and became a European phenomenon. From there the publications on podiatry, the study of special approaches, up to the 60’swhen they were invented the slippers that everyone has on their feet today. With a single strap and named Madrid, they were marketed as a sneaker. Then the rise, thanks to one German seamstress who lived in California, Margot Fraser, who distributed them in America, inside organic grocery stores. Where they captured the attention of the hippyto then conquer housewives, golfers, doctors and chefs.

It had to wait until the 90s before high fashion became aware of this phenomenon. When Kate Moss posed for the cover of The Face magazine with a couple from Arizona. And then Marc Jacobs he chose them for his Summer 1993 grunge collection and they soon became the passe-partout of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Heidi Klum.

The first love is never forgotten

The slipper Arizonaborn in 1973, has become and remains the brand’s best-selling design. They were the first love of many stars, who started experimenting with the ugly shoes trend last year. Celeb like Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes And Sienna Miller they prefer them in more neutral colors: black, gray or beige. Replaceable only by the most wanted collaborative models with Proenza Schouler, Manolo Blahnik, Dior, Valentino and Jil Sander released this year.

The novelty of summer 2022

You can love them or hate them, but it is undeniable that the Birkenstocks are experiencing a moment of very important fame. Above all thanks to the Boston sabots, the result of the trend of clogs that has depopulated on the SS22 catwalks. Seen throughout Hollywood and consistently on the Instagram homepage, this design has turned the trends of summer upside down, securing the podium. It features a soft suede upper, an adjustable buckle and the characteristic anatomical cork footbed. Kendall Jennersupporter number one, followed by Hilary Duff And Dakota Johnson, has managed to make them cool and attractive even for Gen Z. How? With outfits that demonstrate versatility and style.

Birkenstock outfit: how to match them

While clogs may look more autumnal, this model from Birkenstock actually is practical for all seasons. You can wear them with long soft jeans and t-shirt, 90s style, as with shorts, which show “German-style” terry socks. They create funny contrasts if combined with feminine and cuddly clothes ensemble composed of long voluminous skirts. Their convenience lends itself to using them too at the beach, along with colorful sarongs and crochet tops. As for orinformal work outfitswith shirt and linen trousers.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION