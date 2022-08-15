Ben Affleck celebrates his birthday in New York style

Today, dear Ben Affleck He is already part of the 50’s club, so it was to be expected that he would receive them in a great way, making a nice pre family celebration

Since last weekend, it has become known that Jennifer Lopez traveled together with Ben Affleck and their respective children New York for an afternoon of shopping.

The family was seen taking a private plane in which they would travel to the city of skyscrapersprevious to the Batman actor’s birthday.

In a completely familiar environment, JLo took advantage of her stay to go shopping accompanied by Violet; the eldest daughter of Affleck.

The best of Ben Affleck’s career

The actor has almost four decades of artistic career, for which he has been able to venture into different roles, but above all, different areas of the cinematographic world. He is currently American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter.

Photo: EFE

The movies that catapulted him to stardom

If you like war films, you will surely remember Armageddon (1998); a feature film with a resounding success, in which she had the opportunity to share the screen alongside Liv Tyler and Bruce Willis.

His movies, Gone Baby Gone, The Town and Argo, were critically acclaimed putting him in the forefront as a film director.

also received a Oscar for the screenplay of “Good Will Hunting” film starring robin-williams and his best friend, Matt Damon.

And if that was not enough, Ben Affleck teamed up with Matt Damon to start his own movie production company, called Pearl Street Films.

To your newly fulfilled 50 years, Ben Affleck he is backed not only by his time in the game, but also by his versatility and great skills to perform in any area of ​​the cinema.