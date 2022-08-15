Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: their school play that ended up winning an Oscar

Did you know this film written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, winner of the Oscar for Best Screenplay?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood, both artists began their careers together at the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School during their teens and later moved to an apartment in New York together to train as actors and get opportunities by going to auditions.

While both began their careers and participated in small roles, they began to write a film together, Indomitable Mind, they spent a few years to have the script ready and, already with a little more experience in their acting side, they began to develop the production of the film.



How did the story come about?

The idea for the script originally came in 1992 when Damon wrote a short play for his drama class at Harvard University and asked Affleck to act out some scenes when he moved into his Los Angeles apartment. several of their life experiences, they completed the script in 1994 and sold it to Castle Rock Entertainment.

The plot was originally a thriller about a young man named Will Hunting living on the streets of South Boston, who possesses superior intelligence and is chosen by the FBI to work for the government. However, the president of Castle Rock Entertainment, Rob Reiner, recommended that they abandon the thriller side of the story to focus on the relationship between Will and his psychologist, reaching the story that we all know.

Affleck and Damon wrote the script together, they hired Gus Van Sant to direct and Lawrence Bender to produce, as for the cast Matt Damon was commissioned to star in the film along with Robin Williams, Minnie Driver and Stellan Skarsgård. Ben Affleck and Cassie Affleck are also in the movie.



His time at the Oscar

The film received critical acclaim and became a box office success after grossing $226 million, against a budget of just $10 million. For the 1997 Academy Awards, it received 9 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing and the winners of the night: Best Original Screenplay for Affleck and Damon and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

Little did Affleck and Damon imagine that an idea that grew out of a college play would go on to become one of the biggest hits of their careers, even making Affleck, then 25, the youngest person to win the Oscar for Best Screenplay.

