at 80 years old Harrison Ford returns with Antonio Banderas in the cast

Harrison Ford He was born in Chicago on July 13, 1942. He managed to act from 1967 in different series, but he got discouraged and dedicated himself to carpentry. But he was seduced by George Lucas into returning to the movies with a role in “American Graffiti” in 1973. He would later come in a supporting role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation.”

His rise to fame occurred in 1977, at the age of 35, when Lucas again included him in the cast of “Star Wars”, in the role of Han Solo. Five decades of career and more than 80 titles would come later.

Among them, he was a colonel in “Apocalypse Now”. The legendary Jack Ryan on two occasions: “Patriots Game” and “Impending Danger”. A husband accused of killing his wife in “The Fugitive.” An ex-cop who chases after replicants in “Blade Runner.” A detective who protects a young boy in the Amish world in “Witness in Peril.” A romantic heartthrob in the classic “Sabrina”, and even president of the United States in “Air Force One”.

But, Harrison Ford owes George Lucas the success of his career. It was this filmmaker who suggested to steven spielberg to star in the Indiana Jones saga, beginning with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The rest is a successful career, but without winning Oscars or Golden Globes. Likewise, his career was recognized by the industry with the Cecil B. De Mille award in 2002, and an honorary César in 2010, also having his star of fame in Hollywood.

The actor, married three times, has 5 children. His current wife is actress Calista Flockhart.

His second passion has been to be a pilot, he has his license and personal plane. A hobby that took him to the hospital in 2015, being injured when he crashed, falling on a golf course in Los Angeles, which caused him to fracture his pelvis.

Now, he’s back with his hat and whip for the fifth version of “Indiana Jones”, along with Antonio Banderas, shot in the UK, the plot of which is still under wraps. The eternal adventurer and archaeologist seems to have the mileage intact and celebrates it by working, even with the risks involved in this new adventure at 80 years of age.