Ariana Grande was sexualized by Dan Schneider and this is the ultimate proof

The singer and actress Ariana Grande was sexualized by producer Dan Schneider in a youth series for Nickelodeon television, netizens recalled a strange behavior of the singer in the series “Sam and Cat”.

Just a few weeks after the ex-Nickelodeon actress Jennette mccurdy will reveal the abuses he experienced in Nickelodeon by the producer Dan Schneider, more dark secrets have come out of this producer, because it seems that now the singer Ariana Grande It would also have to do with the abuses of Schneider.

After Jennette McCurdy will release her book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” where all the abuses that Schneider experienced were revealed, netizens through social networks have recalled that the singer and actress Arianna Grande could also have suffered abuse from Dan.

Recall that Dan Schneider has been accused on several occasions of committing abuse against actresses who were minors at the time.

Netizens were the ones who remembered a strange chapter of the youth series “Victorius”, who produced Dan Schneider where Ariana Grande participated, but what left more than one follower thinking was that in one of the chapters of this series, Ariana could have been sexualized, after doing strange behavior in this episode, it should be mentioned that Dan Schneider’s foot fetish was also revealed.

So far Ariana has not given any statements about these speculations but without a doubt this video has left us a lot to think about.