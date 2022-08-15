Angelo, the son of Adele, responsible for his decision to establish a residence in Las Vegas

Adele Live one of your best moments. The 34-year-old London artist is in full musical and personal rebirth. Celebrate a year of love with manager Rich Paul and is about to launch Show of Las Vegas that will last until 2023.

He tells it in the September issue of the British and American editions of Magazine ELLEwhere he reflects on both moments and stars in a spectacular photographic report.

Adele speaks from privacy and tells why she decided to fix a residence in Las Vegasinstead of staying in London or touring around the world and tells what role he played her nine-year-old son Angelo in this decision.

residency makes sense from the logistical point of view: the artist does not want her career to affect the shared upbringing of her son, the result of her marriage to the businessman Simon Koneckie. Both signed their divorce agreement in 2021, although the separation occurred in 2019.

Getting joint custody wasn’t easy, that’s why he doesn’t want anything to change or get Angelo out of his life in Los Angeles, he also says that this is a good time to have a residence in Las Vegas. “I know I’m not 60 years old and I don’t have 20 albums but i think my music will work in a show in Las Vegas”, says the artist, who will start this show in November 2022. It will be the presentation of her album 30which released on November 19, 2021.

“The world hasn’t seen 30 yet. It’s going to be very exciting.”he assures.

Adele now lives in Beverly Hills, in a former estate of Sylvester Stallone for which he paid 58 million dollars (about 55 million euros at current exchange rates). The house featured her on Instagram in May when she shared a photo in the residence’s garden with Rich Paul. In the image they are seen holding the keys in their hands of your new house.

Angelo, Adele’s nine-year-old son

Angelo marks Adele’s decisions but his role is only in privacy. Adele has never shown her sonwho was born in October 2012 and who we have only seen in photos of paparazzi.

Adele does not want her son to come out in the media but she does speak openly about him. In the interview of ELLE account the musical tastes of the little one.

is obsessed with billie eilish, says the artist who will accompany Angelo that day to see the American at The O2. “She will go to [su habitación] after school and he’ll read all the letters and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she says of her son’s hobby.