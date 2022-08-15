America, the only one of the big four that aspires to a perfect week

The Eagles defeated the Pumas; Cruz Azul lost to Toluca and Chivas tied in the Clásico Tapatío, to be the only one of the greats to dream of a double day with nine points

America It is the only one of the four big teams in Mexican soccer that aspire to have a week of nine points in the double day of the Apertura 2022, which runs from the eighth to the tenth date. In addition to the Eagles, Monterrey, Mazatlán, Toluca and Tigres have started this stage with three units in the bag.

It should be remembered that Day 8 only had eight games, since the duel between Juárez and Pachuca was postponed, still without a definite date, due to the violent acts that hit the border state in the days prior to the commitment.

America

The Eagles blew up Ciudad Universitaria and ended up thrashing Pumas 3-0. The victory against the felines meant the second victory in a row, which propelled the azulcremas to ninth position with 10 units.

America, which still has a match pending in the tournament, will seek to maintain the positive streak next Wednesday, the day they will face Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium; while they will close the week on Saturday, August 20 at the Azteca Stadium against Cruz Azul.

America is the only team of the Big 4 that aspires to have a perfect week in the double shift. imago7

Monterey

Led by Alfonso González, the Rayados are currently sub-leaders in the competition with 19 points, but they have one game less than Toluca, who occupies the first position. Monterrey defeated Necaxa last Friday, with which they already add up to seven games in a row without knowing defeat.

La Pandilla will continue its participation in the Apertura 2022 next Wednesday, August 17 against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez and will end its week with the Clásico Regio against Tigres at the BBVA stadium.

Toluca

The Devils, with a controversial 2-3 victory against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, maintain the leadership of the competition with 20 units. However, the State of Mexico team has one more duel than Monterrey, which occupies second place with 19 points.

The team led by Ignacio Ambriz will face Monterrey on Wednesday, August 17, another of the teams seeking a week of nine points, and will close the week on August 21 at the Alfonso Lastras against Atlético de San Luis.

Mazatlan

The Sinaloans were one of the surprises on the eighth day of the 2022 Apertura. Mazatlán thrashed León 0-3 at the Nou Camp with which they already have two consecutive wins, a streak that places them in tenth position with nine units.

The purple team will face Querétaro next Tuesday, August 16 at the Kraken Stadium and will end the week at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium against the Braves.

tigers

Those from Nuevo León started on the right foot after beating Santos 2-0 at the University Stadium. The victory against the warriors leaves Tigres in third place in the general table with 18 units. However, due to a postponed game, he will not be able to aspire to the nine points.

Miguel Herrera’s men will not have any activity during the week, since their Matchday 9 commitment, which is against Chivas, is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, so their next duel will be on Saturday, August 20, in one more episode of the Clásico Regio against Monterrey.