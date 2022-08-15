Amber Heard declares that she has suffered death threats – El Financiero

Amber Heard told the jury Thursday that the campaign of harassment waged against him by Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, has left her humiliated and fearful for her life after receiving multiple death threats, saying she just wants “Johnny to leave me alone”.

Heard was the final witness in Depp’s six-week libel trial. With cameras in court, millions of people have followed the trial, the interest seemed to be increasing week after week and after both Depp and Heard testified about the situations they experienced in their relationship.

On the internet and in court, Depp’s fans they have predominantly dominated storytelling, with groupies lining up all night so they can have one of the few seats in court and greet Depp as he walks in and out of court. Instead, Heard has been booed by onlookers on the street as she entered and left court.

“The harassment and humiliation, the campaign against me that has echoed every day on social networks, and now in front of the cameras in the room. Every day I have to relive the trauma,” Heard said, fighting back tears. “Maybe it’s easy for them to forget that I’m a human being.”

During the interrogations, Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, He told Heard: “Your lies have been exposed to the world”, and questioned her about the people who have contradicted part of her versions.

“I know how many people will come out of nowhere to support Johnny,” Heard responded.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which the actress described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed him even though it never mentioned her name.

Heard has said she hopes the lawsuit will allow her to regain her voice, saying she had “a right as an American” to publish an article describing her experiences and how they relate to the national debate on domestic violence.

“Johnny has pretty much taken my voice away from me,” he said. “I have the right to tell my story.”

Heard said Depp has been obsessed with revenge ever since she filed for divorce and got a restraining order to keep him away. He referenced earlier testimony about a text message Depp wrote to Heard’s former personal assistant, with whom she had a falling out, urging her to “come over for some purple and we’ll fix your fat!” butt nice and nice!!!”.

“Johnny promised me, he promised me that he was going to ruin my life, that he was going to ruin my career. That he was going to take my life,” Heard said.

Depp denies hitting Heard, and claims that she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate incidents of physical abuse that she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

The last witness on Depp’s side to testify on Thursday morning was hand surgeon Richard Gilbert, who said the injury to Depp’s middle finger may have occurred as the actor describes it.

The fingertip was cut off during a fight the couple had in Australia. Depp said it happened when Heard threw a large bottle of vodka at him. Heard says Depp injured himself during a drug-fueled rage on a night when he also sexually assaulted her with a bottle of liquor.

The jury will hear closing arguments on Friday.