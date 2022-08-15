All the premieres of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Prime Video

Like every week, the streaming platforms They have a good number of premieres for all tastes. This week we review everything that comes to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Y AppleTV+.

Among the most outstanding releases of the week we can mention House of the Dragonthe long-awaited spin-off of the successful series game of Thrones. HBO’s new bet will be set hundreds of years before the events of the original series and will delve into the conflicts of the Targaryen house.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker