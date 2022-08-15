All the premieres of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Prime Video

Like every week, the streaming platforms They have a good number of premieres for all tastes. This week we review everything that comes to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Y AppleTV+.

Among the most outstanding releases of the week we can mention House of the Dragonthe long-awaited spin-off of the successful series game of Thrones. HBO’s new bet will be set hundreds of years before the events of the original series and will delve into the conflicts of the Targaryen house.

On the other hand, the Spanish series arrives on Netflix Soulwhich tells the story of a young woman who suffers a terrible accident with her schoolmates and when she regains consciousness she does not remember anything that happened that day, nor who she is.

Alma, the new Spanish thriller coming to Netflix.

Here is everything that is released in the week of August 15 to 21.

Netflix

Where There Was Fire – August 17 (series)

Clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a firehouse, where he finds romance, family…and danger.

Echoes – August 19 (series)

Leni and Gina are identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, but one of the sisters disappears and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos.

Michelle Monaghan stars in this intriguing drama

Alma – August 19 (series)

After losing her memory in an accident that killed almost all of her classmates, Alma tries to discover what happened that day… and recover her identity. Her house is full of memories that are not hers and both the amnesia and the trauma cause her to experience night terrors and visions that she cannot unravel. Starring Mireia Oriol, Álex Villazán, Pol Monen and Claudia Roset.

365 More Days – August 19 (Movie)

The third and final installment of the successful 365 days trilogy arrives. On this occasion, a crisis of trust puts Laura and Massimo’s relationship to the test. As if that weren’t enough, Nacho focuses with all his tenacity on separating them.

hbo max

Father Stu – August 19 (movie)

This biographical drama tells the story of Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. It features performances by Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Teresa Ruiz, and Malcolm McDowell.

Mark Wahlberg in The Incredible Life Story of Stuart Long

House of the Dragon – August 21 (series)

Based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, this Game of Thrones prequel explores the history of the Targaryen family some 200 years before the events of the original series. The story follows King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) reigning peacefully until the question arises as to who will succeed him to the throne: his brother Daemon (Matt Smith), or his daughter Rhaenyra ( Emma D’Arcy).

Disney Plus

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes – August 17 (series)

The new production of Marvel Studios arrives

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, single and somewhat shy but very professional. Her life seems typical of a woman in her thirties… except if she gets angry. If Jennifer gets upset, she becomes She-Hulk, a 2-meter green superhero with superhuman strength. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, understands her experience and will help her with her transformations. Starring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, and Renee Goldsberry.

AppleTV+

Bad Sisters – August 19 (series)

This fiction, which is an adaptation of the Belgian series “Clan”, narrates the lives of the Garvey sisters, brought together by the premature death of their parents and the ancient promise to always protect each other. It features performances by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn.

A great cast of actresses shines in this dark comedy.

