Acupuncture is placebo and generates controversy, assures Alejandro Macías

León, Guanajuato – Dr. Alejandro Macías posted on Twitter that acupuncture is a placebo and that it also has health risks, however his comment generated controversy.

Acupuncture is a practice of traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine focused on energy management to treat different ailments through needles.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker