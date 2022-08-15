Acupuncture is placebo and generates controversy, assures Alejandro Macías

León, Guanajuato – Dr. Alejandro Macías posted on Twitter that acupuncture is a placebo and that it also has health risks, however his comment generated controversy.

Acupuncture is a practice of traditional Chinese and Japanese medicine focused on energy management to treat different ailments through needles.

Anxiety, stress, pain, allergic reactions among other situations can be treated, and if well treated, it has minor risks such as slight bleeding or bruising where the needles are inserted.

However, on his Twitter account, Alejandro Macías, an internist and infectologist, presented a case about the consequences that acupuncture can have.

Her back hurt, and to keep her from working, her employer referred her to an acupuncturist. She hurt more and a week later she was filled with mycobacterial abscesses; they are difficult to manage and tend to become chronic,” the doctor wrote on his Twitter account.

The publication of the infectologist Alejandro Macías generated a wave of comments, some of them against.

Acupuncture is not a placebo. There is no need to talk about an alternative treatment from ignorance. This case looks like this because he was a bad acupuncturist, but not all of them are bad, just like not all Western medicine is efficient,” one Twitter user replied.

Many of the comments before this publication assure that, like other treatments, bad practice can have consequences.

A poorly done procedure, acupuncture has been done in China for more than 5000 years (and it works), not everything is Western medicine, that comment is so tendentious, like giving an example of surgeries or treatments poorly done in the West, that you . You know, they abound,” the user replied.

Users commented that any medical process has risks if contaminated materials are used.

This could have happened with acupuncture because the needles are contaminated, the same as with the application of parenteral medications with contaminated materials even with or without a placebo, “said user.

Most of the responses were against the tweet in which users expressed their disagreement or sarcasm on the subject, in addition there are comments from doctors who also expressed their disagreement.

For now, the infectologist has not given any response to any of the comments on his publication.

