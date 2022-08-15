16 iPadOS 16 features that Apple has completely redesigned

We highlight the main design changes in the user interface of iPadOS 16.

Apple has recently presented the latest version of software related to the operating systems of its most outstanding products: iOS 16 (iPhone), iPadOS 16 (iPad), watchOS 9 (Apple Watch), and macOS 13 Ventura (Mac). The company has introduced a considerable number of very useful changes, functions and features in these software iterations, but they have not neglected the design section, along with these functions they have also renewed and redesigned the multi-element user interface.

As usual, year after year, from iPadízate we have analyzed the ins and outs of the iPadOS 16 software to select a compilation highlighting the new design of a series of visual elements and functions with aesthetic changes that have landed on the new version of the operating system for iPad.

If it happens to you like me and you are a person “more software than hardware” or you just like to appreciate the art of small details, this article with the new visual changes of the functions of iPad OS 16 it will fascinate you Shall we start?

16 redesigned features in iPadOS 16

Here’s a selection of the most compelling visual changes to the features, tweaks, and features of iPadOS 16. We’ve come across everything from stylized buttons in the Home app to a new font on the Lock Screen.

Lock screen

1. New typography

We could not start with another element that was not the Lock screen, and that is Apple has totally redefined the concept of the iOS 16 Lock Screen. Not so much so with iPadOS 16, since you can’t customize wallpapers or widgets. But at least they have changed the font of the date and time with an aesthetically very attractive bold font.

House

2. User interface design

Apple has practically redesigned the look and feel of the Home app’s user interface from scratch. Most notable is the general color of buttons, panels and side menu. Whereas in iPadOS 15 these elements were white, they are now gray with white text, regardless of whether one of the features is enabled or not.

3. Wallpapers

When you first access the iPadOS 16 Home app, you’ll notice that Apple has introduced a new default wallpaper. It is a nature wallpaper in which we see a mountain and the Sun at dawn. But, in addition, many more abstract, architecture and nature wallpapers are available in the Home settings. Oh, and the order of the text has also been changed, putting the date at the top and the time at the bottom, although this is a minor detail.

4. Resize button

Finally, another of the visual changes to the functions of the Home application resides in a tiny button located on the buttons of HomeKit-compatible home automation accessories that allows resize panels with two sizes.

To use this feature of iPadOS 16, follow these steps:

1. Press the button shaped like three dots (…) in the upper right corner.

two. Select the “Edit House View” option.

3. Click on the panel of one of the buttons you want to resize.

5. Finally press on the two arrows in the upper right corner of the button of your accessory.

Weather

5. User interface design

Not only has the weather app Weather finally landed on the iPad, but it has also done so with a revamped design. First of all, it has a lot of animations that reflect the weather conditions of each city –and that are also present in the widgets– and they are constantly moving.

6. Grid Panels and Widgets

Apple’s Weather app for iPadOS 16, just as it was with iOS 15 on the iPhone, is not divided into sections but is built with a kind of gallery of panels formed in a grid and very well organized in which we see all the information related to the time of each locality. And it looks spectacular on the iPad’s big screen! Although we miss being able to interact more dynamically with each of the panels.

7. Side Menu

How could it be otherwise, the Weather application also has its own side menu. It offers configuration options, a search engine and widgets or panels with the weather information details for each city. The best of all? The background animations of these panels are also in constant motion and vary according to time and weather conditions. A visual detail that adds to improve the artistic concept of iPadOS 16.

Email

8. Button to send and schedule emails

Actually, unfortunately, iPadOS 16’s Mail app hasn’t received any major changes at the design level. Well, not many features have been implemented in iPadOS 16 either. But there is a small visual element that has changed from the previous version of software, that is the button to send an email or email. Now this located in the upper area, it is larger and is blue in color. A change more than necessary.

Additionally, by keeping this button pressed we can access the new functions of iPadOS 16 to schedule the sending of emails.

visual organizer

9. New window management system

The Visual Organizer or Stage Manager of macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 is a system for organizing and managing the app windows that users have open. Aesthetically, for better or worse, it is one of the great changes of iPadOS 16. It offers a system in which they appear thumbnail previews of each running app on one side and the application in use in the central area.

Unfortunately, this iPadOS 16 feature is only available on iPad models with an M1 processor or later.

Books

10. Settings menu

The official Apple Books app for iPadOS 16 also has some cosmetic changes to its features. Its settings menu is located in the lower right corner of the iPad through which we can access themes, content, search and sharing options has been renewed and has a much more minimalist look. We liked a lot!

11. Format Options

By accessing the “Themes and Settings” option from the Books menu you will also find a small floating menu in the lower area to format. It has been completely redesigned from the previous software version and aesthetically offers a very good cohesion with the general design structure of iPadOS 16.

Photos

12. Information and details

There are no excessively drastic design changes in the iPadOS 16 Photos application, but a series of very useful functions have been implemented, such as extracting subjects or capturing text from videos with Live Text. Now, there are interesting little details like the photo information button, which is now much more visible and more at hand.

13. Hidden and Deleted Albums

On the other hand, the Photos app now provides more privacy by locking Hidden and Deleted albums by default in iPadOS 16. Right next to each album is a small padlock that unlocks with Face ID or Touch ID.

Safari

14. Image Upload

There are few changes to the UI design of Apple’s native web browsing app with iPadOS 16 but there is one small detail that we really liked and that is the new floating window to upload or upload images to the web. It is slightly different, although a little larger than we would like.

Numbers, Pages and Keynote

15. Collaboration

Apple has built Notes’ real-time collaboration feature into the Numbers, Pages, and Keynote apps so multiple users can edit content in real time. It is a very useful function and its activation has been included in a very intuitive and non-intrusive way within the compatible apps.

Messages

16. Mark messages as “Unread”

The Messages application has received very interesting features in iPadOS 16 such as integration with SharePlay or real-time collaboration. In addition, a function to delete recently sent messages and another option to mark messages as unread has also been included. To mark a message as unread you have to swipe right on a conversation and press the blue button in the image.

There are many more visual improvements to the design of iPadOS 16 operating system user interface elements such as a new activity section in Game Center or button customization for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. Be that as it may, these are the Most Beautifully Designed Features in iPadOS 16. It is rumored that the release of the new software version of Apple’s operating system will be delayed until October 2022, since the software engineers will be polishing the last details of the beta versions.