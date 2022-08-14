Will Smith’s daughter spoke of her father’s controversial slap to Chris Rock – Cinema and Tv – Culture

One week after Will Smith I asked him apologies public to Chris Rockfor the famous slap he gave him at the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony, the daughter of the singer and actor, Willow Smith, He also broke his silence about the event that overshadowed the entire ceremony of the most prestigious film awards and all its winners.

Hardly anyone remembers who won what or who else showed up (which is a shame for the Colombian artists who performed at the ceremony to the soundtrack of Charm)everyone remembers the moment when Will Smith got up from his chair and slapped the host of the ceremony in the face, no matter that he was about to give himself an award, without holding back, even though he was about to receive the most important to his career.

Not enough months of worldwide censorship (criticism of all kinds, loss of papers, a ticket to a clinic, the ban on attending future academy ceremonies), Will Smith made an initial apology soon after. He recently posted another, more thoughtful one, in which he further revealed that he tried to communicate with Chris Rock:

“I contacted Chris and the message he replied to me was that he is not ready to talk and when he is he will contact me,” Will Smith said publicly. “So, I tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when I want you to be ready to talk.”

The American artist starred in a violent act that went around the world: he hit the comedian Chris Rock.

What did Willow say?

Now it is his daughter, Willow (also a singer) who speaks (the family has made few allusions in this regard, except for some statements by Smith’s wife, Jada).

Willow finally spoke of what it felt like to see the world crashing down on her father. And she stressed that, like everyone else, her family is not perfect.

“It shook me and stirred up my own inner demons (…) I see all my family as human beings, and I love and accept them for all their humanity,” he said.

She also explained that she is aware that as public figures, she and her family feel pressure from fans who often have high expectations and stop seeing them as just human beings. She expressed that this has not been healthy for her family, made up of Smith, Jada Pinkett, Jaden and Willow.

