Black Adam and Dwayne Johnson have a lot of connection with each other, and it is not for less, since the project was announced in 2007. But this never materialized, but it was not until recent years that the popular actor made that headline come true more than 15 years ago . The new movie from the DC universe is about to begin its countdown to its premiere, which will surely give a lot to talk about. Despite how good it may look, many would have liked to see the character first face Shazam, his great rival. It was even an idea that was raised in the first drafts of the first film of this hero, however, there was a request for this to be modified, a request that was made by The Rock himself to Warner Bros at that time.

Why did Dwayne Johnson ask for Shazam’s story to be changed?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor talked about what the first version of the film that we ended up seeing in 2019 was like. Where he saw that it was part, which made him ask that the story be changed for the good of those interested in the characters. . Johnson explains why the request for the people of WB, to change what was being done at the time.

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie… now, that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut, ‘we can’t do this movie like this.’ We would be doing incredible damage to Black Adam. It would have been nice for Shazam to have two origin stories converge into one movie, but not for Black Adam.”

From what is understood, they wanted both to have a good development, as every origin story seeks to focus more on the hero than on the villain, which only advances the plot. Fortunately in Shazam we had a balance between the two stories. But without a doubt, The Rock surely hoped to evolve his character in a movie for himself, which in the end has ended up happening and that we will see in two months in theaters, with the premiere of Black Adam.

“I made a phone call… I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here. It’s very unpopular…’ because everyone thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s do this movie.’ I said, ‘I really think you should do Shazam! Make that movie by itself in whatever tone you want.’ And I think we should separate this as well.’”

The incredible thing about this is that with the changes made, we still got a little reference to the character, when the magician explains to Billy some warnings. There is even a deleted scene where Ted Adam’s arrival in the DCEU is clearly alluded to.

Let’s hope that in the future with the two characters already developed we can see that great confrontation, which many are waiting for.

And good reader, Do you think Dwayne Johnson was right to ask that Black Adam be removed from Shazam? What do you expect from the movie?

Source: Vanity Fair