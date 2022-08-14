Why did Brendan Fraser retire from Hollywood?

“By the time I made the third ‘The Mummy’ movie in China, they armed me with duct tape and ice, like I was very nerdy and had an ice pack fetish,” he explained. Fraser. “Screw-top ice packs and mountain biking pads, because they’re small and light and fit under my clothes. I built myself an exoskeleton every day.”

He had to undergo several surgeries, including a partial knee replacement and many operations on his back. This forced him to stay away from action movies for a while. Later, the actor also revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive. In 2003, at an event organized by the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fraser was allegedly touched inappropriately by philip berkformer president of the HFPA.

This is how Brendan Fraser looked in 2021.

(Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)



The interpreter recounted: “His left hand went around me, he grabbed my butt and one of his fingers touched my crotch. I felt bad. I felt like a little boy. I felt like I had a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry,” he continued. Fraser.

He explained that he distanced himself from Hollywood after these events and that he felt that the association had also turned its back on him. “I don’t know if this caused the discontent of the group, of the HFPA. But the silence was deafening,” she said.

berkFor his part, he wrote in his memoirs: “His career declined through no fault of my own.”