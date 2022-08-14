Who are the highest paid Influencers in the world? The complete ranking

Here are the highest paid Instagram influencers in the world according to the latest ranking on their earnings.



The highest paid job in the modern world is undoubtedly that of Influencer thanks to those who have led the way on Instagramcashing record figures. Here are the highest paid influencers in the world according to HopperHQ’s Instagram Rich List 2021.

Highest paid influencers in the world: the ranking

Since the birth of social networks, the profession of influencer or stars, more or less known already before the advent of Instagramwho sponsor products with photos and videos, talk about their experience as consumers on their pages and are invited to first-class events by fashion houses around the world.

But who are the highest paid influencers of the last year? There are important changes to the classification general, as HopperHQ’s Instagram Rich List 2021 reveals and Italy gets busy with Chiara Ferragni and Khabi Lame. Here is all the complete ranking and the fees that i Vip they receive on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Who is the highest paid Influencer

Influencer you are born, or at least that’s what transpires on Instagram where only a very select few are able to turn a simple photo or a few seconds video sponsorship into gold. Sometimes influencers are also known in other fields, they can be actors or footballers or models, but what matters is how much they manage to cash in on social networks which are now a mind-boggling source of income.

READ ALSO >>> Andrea Iannone, breathtaking villa in Lugano for Belen Rodriguez’s ex

There classification of the most famous sees Cristiano Ronaldo in first place with $ 1,604,000 per post, followed by Dwayne Johnson which for its contents collects 1,523,000. Third Ariana Grande which brings home $ 1,510,000 with the two photos, fourth Kylie Jenner with 1,494,000 for sponsorship. They follow Selena Gomez with 1,468,000, the diva Kim Kardashian who certainly can’t complain about his $ 1,419,000. Seventh Lionel Messi with 1,169,000, followed by the queen Beyonce which collects $ 1,147,000 per post. They close the world ranking Justin Bieber with 1,112,000 dollars e Kendall Jenner which earns 1,053,000 per content.

Record figures that leave you speechless. The first Italian in the standings is Chiara Ferragniat 72nd position in the world, followed by Khaby Lame with a very low difference, then there are Gianluca Vacchi, Fedez and the sensual model Mariano Di Vaio.