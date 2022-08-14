What is the life of the singer Kesha

Her real name is Kesha Rose Sebert. She better known simply as kasha, was born on March 1, 1987 in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. Find out what is interesting about you life since he rose to fame and what his projects are.

kasha performs especially pop and dance music. She comes from a family related to the world of music. On her part, her mother, Pebe Sebert, was a singer. She was even the one who accompanied her for the first time to a studio in Nashville, where her family later decided to move because of a contract that interested her a lot in the world of music.

