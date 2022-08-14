What is the life of the singer Kesha

Her real name is Kesha Rose Sebert. She better known simply as kasha, was born on March 1, 1987 in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. Find out what is interesting about you life since he rose to fame and what his projects are.

kasha performs especially pop and dance music. She comes from a family related to the world of music. On her part, her mother, Pebe Sebert, was a singer. She was even the one who accompanied her for the first time to a studio in Nashville, where her family later decided to move because of a contract that interested her a lot in the world of music.

Only in 2005, when he was very young, did he sign a contract with a record company. However, those beginnings were only putting his voice in some choirs of other musicians. Already in 2008, she began to be known for appearing in the video clip “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry, along with Flo Rida.

In 2009 he made his first release. It was with a single called “TiKToK.” The song was successful and even reached number 1 on the charts in more than 10 countries. That encouraged the singer to release her first album called “Animal.” beginning of the year 2010 and also had a great success, to the point of becoming number 1 in the United States.

Later, in countries such as New Zealand, Canada and Australia, the album was sold online with great success and was downloaded more than 8 million times. In that same year he released his first EP called “Cannibal” with which he toured the “Get Sleazy Tour” in the United States, Europe and Australia.

Her next album “TBA” was released in 2012 and gave the singer fame because it was inspired by the music of the 70’s, which gave her a more pop rock style.

your life today

Currently, kasha have 35 years and dedicates herself, in addition to continuing to compose music for other artists, to being an activist. Accustomed to seeing her wear her face always with her makeup, she recently showed herself on her social networks with a photo of her naked face and it did not take long for her to win the praise of all her fans.

Kesha shared the naturalness of her skin without makeup and with freckles

However, he was surprised because he boasted a large number of freckles. Under the image she wrote: “My freckles are throwing a party” referring to her skin.

Now, she is more than ready to present her new musical projects and she is also doing it through her social networks. With a photo by the piano, she has encouraged all her fans to guess the title of her next song.

What do you like most about this artist?