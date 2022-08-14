What is the 80:20 rule and other tricks to organize your house (and keep it tidy)

Drafting

Caption, Friends and business partners Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin became TV stars during the pandemic.

Are you desperate not being able to keep your house tidy? If so, this article might help.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are an organizational duo known for their Netflix show “Get Organized with the Home Edit,” in which they go into people’s homes, whether it’s a Hollywood celebrity or a stressed-out family, and transform a messy room and packed with things into something beautiful and functional.

In addition to the TV series, The Home Edit is a lifestyle brand that offers “full organization services” in several US cities and was acquired earlier this year by actress Reese’s Hello Sunshine company. Witherspoon.

Shearer and Teplin are the authors of the bestselling “The Home Edit Life” and creators of multiple product lines.

1. Edit your stuff

“Editing is a very important part of our system,” says Joanna.

“We put it in the name of our program because it’s crucial and it’s the first step.

“Editing is very powerful and costs nothing.

“Get everything out so you can see it. Then take a head count and inventory of everything you use, need and love, and get rid of things that don’t fall into those categories.”

2. Keep systems simple

“Everyone has their own method,” says Joanna. “But ours is about simplicity and creating systems that are durable, easily maintained and not too specific.”

“It’s not just about you. Don’t make the system so finicky that other people can’t put things right. If the systems are simple, it’s up to everyone to follow.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Actress Reese Witherspoon has long supported Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

“Systems are better when they’re simplified. One example is if we put a shoe basket next to the door for people who come in to put their shoes,” says Clea.

“Do they need to be perfectly aligned? No. If it matters to you, that’s your problem and it’s up to you to take care of it.

“A system is something that everyone should be able to participate in. If you find that no one else adheres to it, it’s probably because it’s too complicated.”

“Get containers and sub-containers to organize your stuff,” says Joanna.

“The absolute rule of thumb here is labeling. Label everything, especially things you can’t see inside a box. Use clear containers for things you need to be able to see.

“It’s important that you store your supplies in a way that makes sense for the space, your items, and your daily routine.

“In drawers, use a combination of small and large dividers to suit your exact measurements and what you want to store in them.

“That often doesn’t work out right from the start so feel free to move the content around until you’re happy with the result.”

4. Keep the 80:20 rule

“Our rule of thumb with containers is that if you want to maintain an organized home for the long term, you should never have a space that is more than 80% full,” says Clea. “You must leave 20% empty.

“It’s like when you eat: you don’t want to fill yourself 100% because you will feel uncomfortable and you won’t have room for dessert. In this case, it doesn’t leave you room to feel good at home.

“So having a space that isn’t more than 80% full gives you a break. And if something new comes into the closet, pantry or kitchen, there will be somewhere to put it without having to immediately remove things.”

5. Make it look pretty

“Make it functional, then make it pretty,” says Clea.

“Display whatever item makes you feel happier and more creative. It can be anything from family photos, a fun wallpaper, or books in the order of the rainbow.”

Sure enough, the duo often organize things according to the colors of the rainbow.

“First of all, they’re beautiful, no one can argue with that,” says Joanna.

“So, it’s a beautiful system that we use especially for kids, because it lets them know where to put things. If they can’t read yet, they know that orange books can always be found here, or read books can always be found there. So it’s a system that really unites form and function.”

6. Remove any obstacles

“It really thinks about who is using the system,” says Joanna.

“The idea is to remove as many barriers as possible from the start, so don’t put items so high up that you have to find a ladder because no one is going to. It just won’t ever be put away.

“Then again, always think about trying to remove the obstacles, so that everyone in the household can keep it tidy.”

7. Wrap your cables

“Electronic devices like printers and laptops come with a lot of wires attached to them,” says Clea.

“Using cord wraps to collect cords helps keep everything less cluttered.

“We also advise adding cable labels to the power strip, which will prevent you from turning off your Wi-Fi when you only meant to unplug a lamp.”

8. Take it easy

“Take it slow and in small pieces,” says Clea.

“Don’t start with a big project. Start small and work your way from A to Z so you understand the steps, the editing process, how to categorize, and how to keep things going long term.

“There aren’t many shortcuts when it comes to getting organized; I wish there were. It would be so much easier if we could jump to the good part! But remember, it’s a process, and you really can’t skip any part of that process.”

