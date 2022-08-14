‘We need you’, the Chivas squad cries out to the fans

The Guadalajara players went together to the conference after the Clásico Tapatío to ask for the support of their fans

After the tie flavored with defeat against Atlas in the Classic Tapatiothe campus of the Chivas together with his three captains he came out to show his face instead of the technical director Richard Chain to cry out to their fans to continue supporting them in the face of the bad step of the Rojiblanco team in this tournament.

The captains Issac Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez and Fernando Beltrán came out to represent the squad of the Guadalajara to send a message to the Rojiblanca fans, after adding their eighth consecutive game without knowing the victory in the current tournament.

The first to speak was Issac Brizuela, assuring that they are saddened and frustrated by the moment he lives Chivasso they took responsibility away from the coaching staff to show their faces as a team.

“We are embarrassed, frustrated, hurt by the fans and being here, maybe it doesn’t make us more heroes. The coaching staff has talked too much, it’s up to us,” he said.

For his part, Jesús Sánchez, emphasized that they have not been up to the task and have been left to their duty with the Rojiblanca fans: “We have not been up to the task, we have been left to duty and we are trying to reverse this. We want to thank you for your support today.“, he added.

The Chivas squad went out to the post-game conference to announce that they will have free locker for the next game. ESPN

In the final part of the conference, Fernando Beltrán was in charge of breaking the news to the Rojiblanca fans that, as a thank you for the support provided in this tournament, the ticket office for the next match at the Akron Stadium against Monterrey will be free.

“A little talking with the board, with Richardwe realized that today the fans gave themselves to the maximum, they supported us in an incredible way, until the last minute they believed in us and we want to tell them not to abandon us, that we need them, we did everything to win it and in the end it is not reaching us. We want to tell the fans that the next box office is free. Today we feel that something extra is given and it motivates us to continue working,” he concluded.