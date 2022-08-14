Triple H promised Top Dolla a ‘clean slate’ before Hit Row’s return

Hit Row member Top Dolla He wasted no time adapting to the WWE lifestyle after his football career.. It didn’t take long for him to build a fan base either. Triple H also promised Hit Row to wipe the slate clean on his return to WWE.. The group had some success during their time in NXT and was then called up to the main roster last year on WWE Smackdown. In the end, they were released in November last year.

Hit Row made its return on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. They reintroduced themselves to the WWE Universe after winning their first match back against local talent. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla explained how WWE planned her comeback. He revealed that Triple H promised the group to wipe the slate clean upon his return.

“Even when Hunter wasn’t in NXT, even when we got on SmackDown, even when we got released, I never stopped talking to him. We had already talked a lot about the possibility of working together in the future. I sent her clips of the things we were doing. I sent him clips of GCW, ACW in Trinidad, and clips of me and Ashante working together as a team, letting him know the group was still together.

When he took the creative reins of WWE and said: ‘I want my boys back,’ we were one of their top priorities because he knew what we could contribute. A week and a half ago, she called me and said, “How are the others?” “We are fine”. None of us wasted any time.

We ended up having a Zoom call with him, the three of us, and planning what would happen in the next few days. This week, we had the physical exams and the signing of the contracts. In the conversation I had with Triple H, he told me: ‘I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest, I don’t care. It’s a new place. I want you to understand that we will start over with you. There are no hard feelings from this side, I hope you come without hard feelings from your side.

