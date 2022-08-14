Tom Holland announces his withdrawal from social networks to take care of his mental health

Tom Holland, one of Hollywood’s favorite actors has generated great surprise among his fans after announcing his retirement from the social networks. The actor who gives life to peter parker will go away for a while, because he said he felt “in a spiral” every time you read information about him on the internet.

The protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” He deleted the applications from his cell phones and made the decision to get away from social networks. Now, after almost more than a month of absence, she took them up again to talk about mental health and the charities it supports in this regard.

“Hello and goodbye”

This is how he begins his message in which he described social networks as “overwhelming” and said he felt in a spiral every time he found information about him In Internet. Being this feeling that led him to walk away.