Tom Holland announces his withdrawal from social networks to take care of his mental health

Tom Holland, one of Hollywood’s favorite actors has generated great surprise among his fans after announcing his retirement from the social networks. The actor who gives life to peter parker will go away for a while, because he said he felt “in a spiral” every time you read information about him on the internet.

The protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” He deleted the applications from his cell phones and made the decision to get away from social networks. Now, after almost more than a month of absence, she took them up again to talk about mental health and the charities it supports in this regard.

“Hello and goodbye”

This is how he begins his message in which he described social networks as “overwhelming” and said he felt in a spiral every time he found information about him In Internet. Being this feeling that led him to walk away.

Holland, in various interviews revealed that during his adolescence he was a victim of bullying by his schoolmates.

Asking for help shouldn’t be something to be ashamed of”, said the 26-year-old actor.

Hollywood actors without social network

Although social networks like Instagram and TwitterThey serve as a tool for some celebrities keep in touch with their fanshave also become a “double-edged sword” due to the damage they can cause in the face of negative comments.

For this reason, stars like Tom Hollandwho has more than 60 million followers on Instagram, have decided to pause their appearance on these platforms. Putting the care of your mental health as a priority, affected by criticism from Internet users.

Internationally famous actors and actresses such as Kristen Stewart from “Twilight”; Emma Stone from “Cruella” and “La La Land”; Robert Pattinson from “Batman”; Jennifer Lawrence from “The Hunger Games” Brad Pitt and George Clooneyare some of those who have decided to stay away from social networks.

