This smoothie deflates the colon

If you frequently suffer from discomforts such as cramps, abdominal pain, inflammationgases and constipationit is likely that you colon not working the right way. Of course, the most important thing is that you consult a specialist to receive the appropriate treatment. But you can also use Natural medicine, As the smoothie which we are going to talk to you about.

The first thing worth explaining is that, as the National Cancer Institute points out, colon It is the part of the large intestine that is responsible for extracting water and some nutrients and electrolytes from partially digested food. The undigested remains move through the colon and are discarded.

As you will see, it has an important function and therefore it is worth taking care of it with some foodsAs the Papaya smoothie.

Papaya smoothie to deflate the colon

The papaya It is a sweet and rich fruit that can be obtained all year round. Incorporating it into your diet can bring you several Benefits among them, improve the Health from your colon.



Image: Unsplash

The Institute of Digestive diseases points out that the papaya can help fight digestive problems such as abdominal pain, bad breath, heartburn, gas, inflammation Y constipation because it helps improve intestinal transit due to its laxative properties.

And it is that the papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps the digestion. And not only that, it also has a high fiber and water content, which helps prevent constipation and promotes Health of the digestive tract.

The ARRP foundation also highlights that this fruit It acts as a diuretic, meaning that it helps the body eliminate excess water.

to get all the Benefits of the papaya you can eat it in pieces or use it to prepare salads or drinks, for example, add the fruit to a glass of lemonade or iced tea.

One more option is to do a smoothie. To do this, simply add to the blender a cup and a half of papaya, 1 cup of milk (preferably low-fat) and, if you don’t want it too thick, 1 cup of water. If you consider it necessary you can add 2 tablespoons of sugar to sweeten. You can also add half a cup of oatmeal.

you can also do smoothies of other fruits such as pineapple or banana and add a piece of papaya for a very healthy tropical mix.



Image: Unsplash

Also read: What style of beer do Mexicans drink the most?

Other benefits of eating papaya

You know how the Papaya smoothie can help you take care of yourself metabolismbut this fruit offers others Benefits What:

According to Medical News Today the consumption of papaya It is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and helps improve blood glucose control in people with diabetes, lower blood pressure, and improve wound healing if applied directly to the skin.

Is fruit Contains zeaxanthin, an antioxidant that filters harmful blue light rays and helps protect skin. Health of the eyes.

On the other hand, it has been shown that the risk of developing asthma is lower in people who consume a large amount of certain nutrients. One of them is beta-carotene, which is found in foods such as papaya.

Beta-carotene may also reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer, according to a study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Biomarkers.



Image: Unsplash

The papaya It also provides vitamin K that improves calcium absorption to strengthen bones. While its vitamin A keeps hair hydrated and vitamin C helps with the formation and maintenance of collagen.

Finally the recommendation when choosing one papaya is to look for those with reddish orange skin, which are soft to the touch.

Also read: What are the best 12 brands of Oaxaca cheese: Profeco

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters