this alternate Dragonite design makes more sense with its evolutionary line and it’s cool

The evolution of Dragonair into Dragonite has always been questioned.

Pokémon is giving a lot to talk about, since the recent trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple has shown us much of the content that we will see in the Nintendo Switch title, including here the phenomenon of teracrystallization, which will enhance the movements of the Pokémon that have this transformation available. And given this premise, it must be said that one of the Pokemon featured with this mechanic was Dragonite.

This is because at one point in the trailer we can see how several trainers face a Dragonite in a teraraidwhich gives rise to, on the one hand, confirming that will not have regional form, at the same time that it seems that we will see this Pokémon in the title of Nintendo Switch. Of course, before talking about the game, we must deal with the concept of Dragonite itself.

Dragonite’s appearance is not logical seeing its previous evolutionary phases

Under this same premise, it must be said that the fact that the evolution of Dragonair in Dragonite is a very radical change, being that many see it illogical that a stocky dragon comes out of some snake-shaped Pokémon that stand out for their elegance. And all this knowing that Dragonite was considered one of the best Pokémon in its beginnings.

In this way, there are those who even think that its evolution was a mistake and that Gyarados was the Pokémon that was originally programmed to be the evolution of Dragonair (which denotes a certain lack of knowledge about the origin of this Pokémon and Magikarp) and this is also seen in the artists themselves, who make drawings that give Dragonair an alternate evolution and that it is more in line with its base design, as the Reddit user known as SenZephyr has done:

You can see that in this drawing Dragonite will be blue, slimmer and with serpentine features, being so, he would put aside his chubby features to be these more sharp. A work that reflects the desire of many fans, but that does not detract from the fact that Dragonite remains a much-loved Pokémon Nevertheless.