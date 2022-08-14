The favorite food that Robert Downey Jr. has in common with Iron-Man

The actor who successfully portrayed the Marvel hero has overcome many mishaps in his life to achieve success. But something that he has not overcome and is not willing to do is his passion for this dish that he shares with the character he played in the movie saga.

Robert Downey Jr. rose from the ashes of his career with the character of Hombre de Hierro, the one he played for eleven years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Both the actor’s career and the franchise made millions of dollars from his performance, which began in 2008 with the first film of the hero in gold and red armor.

Precisely in that film, one of the favorite foods of Tony Stark/Iron-Manwhen he returns home after the kidnapping and attack that put him in danger and caused him to become Hombre de Hierro in one of the most memorable scenes of the saga.

In the scene, Tony Stark Almighty arrives and asks his security chief, Happyto bring him a cheeseburger, a meal he avidly consumes during the press conference announcing that his company will stop producing weapons of mass destruction.

That is exactly the favorite food of Robert Downey Jr., who, in addition to sharing that taste with his famous character, has also left the astonishment of how it is that someone with so much money can prefer such a basic and elementary food.

The issue of meals is just one of the aspects that Robert Downey Jrhe put his Hombre de Hierro of his own personality. Also the arrogance, perseverance and desire not to give up despite the greatest difficulties, is present in the part of himself that the actor put into his character.