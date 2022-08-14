The biggest flops in Netflix history

Netflix has had impressive hits like ‘The Squid Game’ or ‘The Paper House’. But it has also launched very bad movies, series that flopped, and some that were canceled just days after their release. In this gallery we will see the biggest failures in the history of Netflix.

1. The woman in the window

Netflix

This film was going to be released in theaters but its release was cancelled. Then Netflix bought it. And the result was a disaster: a score of 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and many critics included it in their lists of the worst movies of 2021.

2.Marco Polo

Netflix

This series made Netflix lose 200 million dollars! Its first season had a budget of 90 million, which made it the second most expensive series in history at the time (only surpassed by ‘Game of Thrones’). It was canceled in 2016.

3. Space Force

Netflix

The first season is very bad. The second improvement…but it was canceled and there will be no third.

4. Turn Up Charlie

Netflix

Idris Elba is a fantastic actor, which we have enjoyed in ‘The Wire’, ‘Luther’ or even in the Thor movies. But this series is one of the biggest failures of his career, and was canceled after its first season.

5. Cowboy Bebop

Netflix

Anime adaptations are not usually very successful. And ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is the most recent example: Netflix canceled it just days after its first season premiered.

6. Unforgivable

Netflix

This film led the Netflix ranking in the month of its release, so from that point of view it was not a failure. Yes it was, however, if we consider that the reviews were ruthless: it has a score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes and 41% on Metacritic.

7.Away

Netflix

A series with a two-time Oscar winner as Hillary Swank, and costing $6 million per episode, only makes sense if it’s a resounding success. But it was not: Netflix canceled it 45 days after its premiere due to low number of reproductions.

8.Resident Evil

It is a franchise that has many video games, movies and now a series. Fans considered the Netflix series the worst version of them all: It has a score of 1.6 on Metacritic, in audience ratings. The critics weren’t as harsh, but they still gave it a 53%.

9. Jupiter Legacy

Netflix

Marvel is very successful with superhero series. And Netflix wanted to imitate it. But this project was canceled after its first and only season.

10. The Ridiculous 6

Netflix

Adam Sandler has excellent movies like ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ or ‘Hustle’. Even ‘Happy Gilmore’ or ‘Billy Madison’. But of course, he also has bad movies. And this is one of the worst of his entire career. hard to see

11. The King

Netflix

It’s not a bad movie, so it’s hard to call it a “failure.” But it is true to say that Netflix surely expected more impact from this film, since it has superstars like Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet.

12. Diana the Musical

Netflix

This musical about the life of Princess Diana of Wales is a complete disaster. It won the Razzie Award for Worst Picture, but also for Worst Director, Worst Actress, Worst Supporting Actress, and Worst Screenplay.

13. Gypsy

Netflix

The series starring Naomi Watts was widely criticized: from its name and its plot, to the quality of the final product, which has 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was canceled a month after its premiere.

14. Hubie’s Halloween

Netflix

Another from Sandler, who was nominated for 3 Razzie Awards: Worst Actor, Worst Screen Duo and Worst Prequel or Remake.

15. The Cloverfield Paradox

Netflix

Clearly the worst ‘Cloverfield’ of the trilogy. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a 21%.

16. The Crew

Netflix

Kevin James had a lot of success with ‘The King of Queens’ series, or his movies with Adam Sandler. But this series where he plays the boss of a racing team is an absolute disaster. It lasted only 10 episodes.

17. The Irregulars

Netflix

This series sought to reinvent the Sherlock Holmes universe. It did not succeed and was canceled after 8 episodes.

18.Death Note

Netflix

Netflix took a spectacular anime and made a mediocre movie.

19.Iron Fist

Netflix

‘Daredevil’ was a spectacular series. ‘Jessica Jones’ is very good. But ‘Iron Fist’ is very, very bad.

20. The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance

Netflix

This series won an Emmy, which makes it difficult to speak of a “failure.” But while the show is good, Netflix canceled it after one season because the viewership numbers were bad.

21. Disjointed

Netflix

A series created by Chuck Lorre, responsible for hits like ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory’. His protagonist? Oscar winner for best actress Kathy Bathes. The scrolls were there, but the series was a flop: Netflix premiered the second season in January 2018…and in February they canceled the series.

22. Day-break

Netflix

The series is pretty good, for a comedy about teenagers in a world of zombies. But obviously Netflix did not give up: it premiered in October 2019 and canceled it in December.

23. He is like that

Netflix

The original 1999 film, with Rachel Liehg Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Paul Wlaker, wasn’t great, but this remake is ten times worse.

24. A Fatal Slip

Netflix

The first thing we think when we see the poster is that the film must not be good. And it’s not: it has a score of 34 out of 100 on Metacritic.

