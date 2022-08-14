There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have stolen the position of the wedding of the year. And it is that, although the couple tried to keep the link in the strictest privacy, they have not been able to do the same with the honeymoon.

It is certainly not the first time that the couple is in the public spotlightbut this time for one of the two the situation has overflowed.

Thus, a source close to the actor confirmed to Page Six that he felt “overwhelmed” and that “felt the honeymoon was a tsunami.”





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their honeymoon | gtres



The truth is that the number of photos that have circulated have been overwhelming and that, even if you are prepared, in a moment you can succumb to media persecution.

Everything indicates that Ben Affleck is having a bad time, because he did not expect to monopolize so many spotlights and some friends and acquaintances They have been concerned about his health.

This is the case of bethenny frankel, the star of ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’. She has been on her podcast ‘Just B with Bethenny Frankel’ (via Newsweek) when she has shown her concern.

Bethenny Frankel is worried about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s alcohol problems are not unknown to Hollywood and the actor has been open to telling about it and has even claimed to have gone three times to rehab.

However, according to Bethenny Frankel, the situation after the wedding with Jennifer López could be taking him to the limit and “Stress is not good for an addict.”

The reality actress emphasized that Ben Affleck does not take the public spotlight well and that he likes to keep his personal life in the strictest privacy.

Of course, for Frankel there is no doubt that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck “they are in love”but that does not free them from falling into bad habits.

“Being an addict has its challenges for the person and for the person who has a relationship with the addict,” added Frankel.

Only time will tell how the couple ends up dealing with fame, but what is clear is that they will have to face together to everything that gets in the way.

