Salma Hayek dazzles on social networks with a photo in a bikini and without makeup

Salma Hayek turns to blue to look spectacular on the beach. Photo: AFP

Salma Hayek He again generated sighs on social networks for a photo he shared on his Instagram account without makeup.

The actress, who was part of the cast of the movie “Eternals”, appears in a pink bikini and lying on what appears to be the armchair in her living room.

He also carries on his head a hat and in the background part of his house.

“Happy Sunday!!! Happy Sunday!!!!”, wrote Salma Hayek in the post.

The Veracruz usually share bikini photosso it does not stop generating sighs in social networks thanks to its statuesque figure.

Salma Hayek poses in a bikini on top of a yacht

A few months ago, the actress who came to play Frida Kahlo turned on social networks where showed off her figure in a purple bikini.

She is seen enjoying the sea on a luxurious yacht next to her husband and father of her daughter Valentina Paloma, the French tycoon François-Henri Pinault.

In the images shared by Hayekyou see her husband Francois-Henri Pinault who sees her from the ground, smiling, while the Veracruz woman dances on top of a table.

The actress shows off an enviable figure to her 55 years. The couple is seen enjoying the arrival of summer, but the destination where they meet was not specified.

actress achievements

The Mexican is considered the best “Teresa”because the story has been starred by other celebrities in Mexico such as Angelique Boyer Y Barbara Mori. with curly hair, Salma Hayek he won the affection of the public in Aztec lands.

But his participation in soap opera would be only part of the foundation in the career of Salma Hayek, because for nineteen ninety fivea young woman with shoulder-length hair and showing off her curls was part of the acclaimed film “The alley of miracles”.

the beauty of salma captivated fans and celebrities like Julio César Chávez, the boxer, who shared, some time ago, a photograph with the protagonist of successful films; It was even said that they held a Romance.

The race of Hayek achieved a international exhibition beside Antonio Banderas in the film “Pistolero”, to later consecrate himself with a sensual dance in the film “From Dusk Till Dawn”alongside George Clooney.

Salma Hayekwho is very active in social networkscurrently does not stop showing the good life she leads and usually shows off the incredible figure she has at 55 years old, wearing beautiful bikinis that leave her millions of followers breathless. digital platforms.